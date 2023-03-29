TPM Hires Aaron Russo as VP of Sales to Accelerate Growth and Enablement

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TPM, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for AEC and Manufacturing organizations, today announced the appointment of Aaron Russo as Vice President of Sales. Russo brings over 20 years of sales and marketing experience, having led sales, business development, marketing, operations teams, and strategic partnerships. His expertise in selling enterprise software solutions (SaaS) for commercial, state, local, and federal government markets will help accelerate TPM's Vivid Vision growth strategy.

TPM is a Southeast-based technology organization whose portfolio of industry-leading software, hardware, and services helps Architects, Engineers, Contractors, and Manufacturers Improve Designs, Deliver More Work and Win More Business. (PRNewsfoto/TPM) (PRNewswire)

In his new role, Russo will lead the entire sales organization and focus on developing strategic partnerships, enablement, growth, innovation, and digital transformation. Russo previously worked as VP of Sales for Tektronix and Sr. Director of Sales for Gordian.

"There's something special about TPM, and it's exciting to see the tremendous growth opportunity in an already thriving organization," said Aaron Russo. "I'm thrilled to be part of such a talented and driven team and look forward to contributing to TPM's continued success."

"We are excited to have Aaron join the TPM team and bring his wealth of experience to help us achieve our Vivid Vision growth strategy," said TPM President, Chris Fay. "His leadership and expertise in sales and business development will be invaluable in expanding our customer base and delivering exceptional technology solutions."

TPM guides midmarket AEC and Manufacturing organizations into the digital future by applying the latest technologies to their organizations. With a focus on AEC and Manufacturing, TPM helps businesses streamline their processes and improve their productivity.

