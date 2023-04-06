The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America Proudly Announces the 9th Annual Improving Lives Benefit in Support of the MS Community

Events include an in-person reception as well as a virtual program

CHERRY HILL, N.J., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is excited to gather together for our 9th Annual Improving Lives Benefit this May. We are delighted to announce two opportunities to attend, including an in-person reception and a virtual program highlighting key members of the MS community.

Please join MSAA for two memorable events recognizing Selma Blair as our Mission Honoree and Polar Products as our Corporate Honoree. Event details include:

" Together Again ," MSAA's in-person reception, will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 , at the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia, PA. This event features an opportunity to: explore galleries with beautiful works of art, participate in interactive activities, and most importantly, join us in recognizing our inspiring honorees.





"Together At Home," MSAA's virtual reception, will be hosted on Thursday, May 18, 2023 , allowing attendees to connect directly from the comfort of their homes. The event features one hour of content highlighting members of the MS community, our inspirational honorees, information on the valuable services and programs MSAA provides, and a special auction with unique and priceless auction items. New auction items will be added weekly, with the auction closing at 8:00 PM Eastern on World MS Day, May 30th .

Auction items include the following one-of-a-kind items: an opportunity to join Selma Blair in her book club as she discusses her auto-biography, Mean Baby; a private one-hour dance lesson with Dancing with the Stars instructor Sasha Farber; a complete set of GUIDE Beauty products and a private Zoom one-on-one makeup lesson with GUIDE founder and celebrity makeup artist Terri Bryant; as well as a week-long getaway in a beach-front condo in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

We are extremely pleased to announce the return of our previous host, Tyler Campbell, who will be the emcee for both events! Tyler is an MS advocate and son of Hall of Fame legend Earl Campbell. Tyler was diagnosed with MS while playing college football and unfortunately had to sideline his dreams of playing in the NFL. A very popular public figure, Tyler travels the country as a professional speaker delivering life-changing motivational messages.

In addition to Tyler serving as our dynamic host, MSAA is thrilled to name Selma Blair as the 2023 Improving Lives Benefit Mission Honoree. Selma is an actress, MS advocate, New York Times Best Selling Author, mom, and longtime supporter and friend of MSAA. Since her diagnosis in 2018, Selma has worked to inspire others by sharing her journey and advocating for accessibility and representation for those with chronic illness and disabilities.

MSAA is also greatly pleased to name Polar Products as the 2023 Improving Lives Benefit Corporate Honoree. Under the leadership of President and CEO Jacob Graessle, Polar Products has become a leading manufacturer of cooling products used by the MS community. MSAA has proudly partnered with Polar Products since 2003 to provide cooling vests and accessories to people with MS, helping to alleviate the negative effects of heat. Their family-run, client-focused business model perfectly aligns with MSAA's mission and has allowed us to partner in remarkable ways to truly improve lives for individuals with MS.

"We are delighted to honor actress and MS advocate Selma Blair, along with Polar Products, a dedicated supplier of cooling products, during this year's Improving Lives Benefit, which will once again be hosted by the energetic and inspiring Tyler Campbell," says Gina Ross Murdoch, MSAA President and CEO. "Selma's openness in sharing her story, while also advocating for others, has truly made a positive impact on the MS and disability communities. Polar Products has been a longtime partner of MSAA in providing vital cooling equipment to individuals with MS for symptom relief. Both Selma and Polar Products have been tremendous advocates to those living with MS, and we are thrilled to honor them at our annual Improving Lives Benefit."

To learn more about MSAA's in-person Improving Lives Benefit, "Together Again," or the virtual reception, "Together at Home," please visit MSAA's website at https://engage.mymsaa.org/benefit2023.

For more information on the Improving Lives Benefit events or the honorees, please contact Diana Cruz, Manager of Public Relations & Engagement, at (800) 532-7667, ext. 103, or via email at dcruz@mymsaa.org.

