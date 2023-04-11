Califia Farms Introduces New Campaign Featuring Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster and Almond Milk

Campaign encourages people to take cereal from "yum" to "yumyumyum" by pairing with Califia Farms' Best-Selling Unsweetened Almondmilk

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Califia Farms, a leading, premium plant-based beverage brand, today announced the launch of a national campaign featuring Sesame Street's Cookie Monster, with the beloved character learning about a new and delicious snack: cereal and almond milk. The collaboration with Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind Sesame Street, marks the first for Sesame Workshop with a plant-based milk brand and includes a donation to help support the educational organization's programming, educational content and on-the-ground efforts that enrich the lives of kids.

With a creamy, delicious taste that complements a variety of cereal flavors, Califia's Unsweetened Almondmilk is a top choice to pair with cereal for anytime snacking – morning, noon or night. It contains 0 grams of sugar, 35 calories per 8-ounce serving and is an excellent source of calcium. Every delicious drop is dairy-free, soy-free and non-GMO certified.

"While nearly 50% of liquid dairy consumers have plant-based milk in the fridge and the average household has four types of milk, most of them use dairy milk for their cereal mainly out of habit,[1]" said Suzanne Ginestro, chief marketing officer at Califia Farms. "At Califia Farms, we believe plants can offer something different and something better, opening up a whole new world of delicious possibilities and prompting consumers to rethink everything, including the type of milk they add to their cereal. We're excited to team up with Cookie Monster as Califia Farms shows people how our Unsweetened Almondmilk can help take cereal from 'yum' to 'yumyumyum' through this new campaign."

Running nationally across TV, digital and social, the campaign, which was developed with Goodby Silverstein & Partners (GS&P), aims to inspire and remind consumers that dairy-free, plant-based milks can help elevate cereal moments, both in terms of taste and health. It encourages consumers to join the iconic Cookie Monster, who sees that having cereal with almond milk can be "irresistibly good."

About Califia Farms (pronounced "Cal-uh-FEE-ahh" like California)

Califia Farms is on a mission to create a future where plants replace dairy, without compromise. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Califia produces innovative, healthy and great-tasting plant-based alternatives to dairy. The brand's wide range of plant milks, creamers, barista products, brewed-to-blend coffees as well as our new Heavy Whip heavy whipping cream are made using the highest-quality ingredients from whole food plant sources. Founded in 2010, today Califia is one of the leading plant-based beverage brands in the U.S. and has on-the-ground operations in the U.K. and Canada with a brand presence in several other countries.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. Learn more at www.sesameworkshop.org and follow Sesame Workshop on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok.

1 n4000, 77% adults 18+ and 23% kids 3-17, Quantifies liquid dairy choices for different occasions by consumer group

