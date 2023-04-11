GrubMarket Appoints Mark Tisdel as New Independent Board Member

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announced that it has appointed Mark Tisdel to its Board of Directors as an independent board member and Audit Committee Chairperson. Tisdel, an experienced finance executive, will be an essential advisor to GrubMarket as the company continues to cement its position as one of the world's fastest-growing and most profitable food tech companies.

Mark Tisdel (PRNewswire)

Tisdel is a highly qualified and accomplished industry leader with more than 30 years of experience in finance and accounting. He has spent the last 15 years as a CFO for public and private software technology companies in the U.S. and internationally, achieving strong growth and profitability. Tisdel has been CFO at top public SaaS and technology companies like Model N (NYSE: MODN) and Orion Health (formerly listed on the ASX and NZX). He currently serves as the CFO of Mineral, Inc. (formerly Mammoth HR and ThinkHR), a leading provider of SaaS HR and compliance solutions for SMBs, where he has been instrumental in driving the company to profitability and positive cash flow, while catapulting revenue growth.

Tisdel holds his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Clarkson University, and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the Babcock Graduate School of Management at Wake Forest University. He is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Tisdel commented, "GrubMarket is one of the world's most innovative and disruptive food companies. Over the years, I have followed GrubMarket's incredible trajectory as a fast-growing and highly profitable technology enabler and driver for digital transformation for the food industry. I truly believe the Company's significant progress to date underscores its incredible future potential. I am honored to bring my extensive experiences, as both a public and private software technology company CFO, to the Board as an independent board member and Audit Committee Chairperson at this critical juncture in the history of the business, and I sincerely look forward to supporting GrubMarket as it continues its strong and profitable growth."

Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket adds, "We are thrilled to welcome Mark to GrubMarket's Board as Audit Committee Chairperson. Mark is a proven and dynamic leader, with deep experience running high-functioning finance and accounting teams at top SaaS and technology companies like Model N. In addition to accounting, financial reporting, and audit expertise, Mark also brings extensive experience in operational and international matters, which will be valuable to us both in our current phase of hypergrowth and beyond. With experience that spans over three decades, including roles as both a public and private software technology company CFO; Mark will be a great asset to our organization as we continue our path of long-term, profitable growth.

About GrubMarket

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology company operating in the space of food supply chain eCommerce for both business customers and end consumers, as well as providing related software-as-a-service solutions to digitally transform the American and global food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. States; Ontario and British Columbia (Canada); Argentina, Chile, and Colombia (South America); Egypt, India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand to the rest of the U.S., Canada, South America, and other parts of the world.

For Media Inquiries:

GrubMarket Media Team

media@grubmarket.com

(415) 986-0523

GrubMarket

1925 Jerrold Ave.

San Francisco, CA. 94124

GrubMarket Logo (PRNewsfoto/GrubMarket) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GrubMarket