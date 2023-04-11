Huawei strengthens Singapore R&D operations, unveils OpenLab 3.0 Asia-Pacific

US$20M investment aims to converge technology, expertise, and partners in one innovation platform serving the Asia-Pacific region

SINGAPORE, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei unveiled Huawei OpenLab 3.0 Asia-Pacific today, an upgrade of its Singapore R&D operations aimed at adapting its solutions to the specific needs of the region. A space where Huawei and its partners can jointly collaborate, OpenLab 3.0 will combine expertise and technologies to speed up digital transformation across the public and private sectors in Asia Pacific. The opening ceremony was attended by Mr. Goh Pei Sheng, Vice President of Digital Industry Singapore (DISG), a platform of the Singapore government that engages with the technology sector. Over 60 partners and guests from the technology and public sectors, industry associations, and universities also attended the ceremony.

OpenLab 3.0 represents a US$20 million upgrade of Huawei's R&D operations in Asia Pacific. It will enable Huawei to better collaborate with local partners to create customer-centric and innovative scenario-based solutions that truly meet regional needs. Based on its considerable capabilities in wireless and optical networks, storage, cloud and AI, Huawei has developed a range of integrated solutions like Smart Campus, Smart Classroom, and Smart City. Collaborating with customers allows the solutions to be better tailored to meet needs through joint innovation. Collaboration often results in new ecosystems that deliver the digital transformation of public service, finance, transportation, energy and many more industries.

"The booming digital economy in APAC will lead to new innovative services and applications. To accelerate the digital transformation of industries, a more open and diversified industry ecosystem is required", said Mr. Nicholas Ma, President of Huawei APAC Enterprise Business Group. "OpenLab 3.0 is a global technology platform for local partners, customers and institutions of higher learning in APAC. It explores joint solutions based on the demands of various industries and continuously contributes to building the Digital APAC."

Mr. Jun Zhang, President of Huawei APAC Public Affairs and Communications, explained Huawei's talent development model PIPES. "Standing for Platforms, Innovation, Professionalism, Experience, and Skills, PIPES delivers targeted talent programs for individuals from all walks of life, in order to foster an inclusive talent ecosystem in the Asia Pacific region. OpenLab 3.0, a platform for innovation, experience and knowhow sharing, exemplifies our talent-centric commitment, and is set to emerge as a pivotal hub for talent cultivation across the region."

"OpenLab 1.0 to 2.0 have been looking at tomorrow from today's perspective. OpenLab 3.0 is about cooperating with our partners to look at tomorrow from the day after tomorrow's perspective and explore more possibilities in the future through our comprehensive innovative R&D capabilities and investment. Incubating and enabling more future-oriented local applications and innovative solutions, while promoting them to the entire Asia-Pacific region to support digital transformation of various industries." Mr. Foo Fang Yong, CEO of Huawei International, said during the ceremony.

"Cloud OpenLab", a partner-oriented solution integration & verification platform on cloud architecture was also launched at the ceremony. During the event, two Huawei partners, Simon Chung, President of Global Business at Chinasoft International and Jeffrey Yam, Director-Founder of Maxxmedia International, discussed their journey of collaboration with Huawei that resulted in incubating Smart Campus and Smart Classroom solutions.

Huawei OpenLab was officially launched in Singapore in 2016. To date, it has welcomed over 6000 industry visitors from the APAC region and forged collaborations with more than 100 partners to create customer-centric solutions. Besides Singapore, Huawei has established OpenLabs in locations that include Suzhou, Munich, Istanbul, and Dubai, jointly developing and launching technologies and solutions with more than 400 partners worldwide.

"We welcome all the partners and customers into OpenLabs, holding joint discussions on requirements and possible directions of solution, to truly deliver solutions that can address customer needs," said Eric Xu, Huawei's Rotating Chairman at the company's annual report press conference. "Huawei's commitment to various countries, customers, and partners in the APAC region will not change. We will continue to strengthen our investment, including R&D and other areas, in the APAC region."

Huawei maintains a strong investment in R&D, with an annual spend of CNY161.5 billion in 2022, which accounts for 25.1% of their yearly revenue. This brings their total R&D expenditure to over CNY977.3 billion for the past decade.

