Acclaimed Mexican Chef Carmen Miranda Joins Tacombi to Launch Flagship Test Kitchen

Mexico's "MasterChef" to Lead Culinary Innovation for Rapidly Growing Taqueria Brand

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tacombi, the food and beverage brand whose mission is to connect people to Mexico, has hired acclaimed Mexican Chef Carmen Miranda to lead Culinary Innovation for the brand's taquerias. In her role, Chef Miranda will launch Tacombi's "Test Cocina" at its Empire State Building location, which will act as a hub of food innovation, building on the legacy of inspiration and creativity engineered over centuries by taqueros across Mexico. Her role will focus on continued menu development, mentoring taqueros, creating seasonal and weekly specials, brand collaborations, and food-centric guest programming.

Tacombi (PRNewswire)

Carmen joins the team amidst Tacombi's rapid expansion into new markets, with several taquerias slated to open across Miami, Chicago, and Greater New York City in 2023. She is integral to building out the brand's new footprint while elevating Tacombi's menu, creating new food journeys that offer an authentic connection to Mexico, and living out The Tacombi Foundation's value to advance Mexican communities through food accessibility and education.

"Carmen is a strong fit for us as we position Tacombi for its future. Her journey is inspirational - from learning her craft in the competitive landscape of Mexican street stalls, to her work with culinary artists and Michelin-starred chefs, she's maintained an approach to excellence that's in homage to Mexico's traditions," said Dario Wolos, founder and CEO of Tacombi, "Her vision is aligned with our passion to deliver the most delicious tacos anywhere — from the richness of a handmade tortilla, to the fresh, seared Pacific fish, to the simple luxury of an avocado tostada alongside a Spiked Hibiscus margarita."

Carmen Miranda is an award-winning chef, who has garnered international recognition for her achievements and culinary expertise. Most notably, Carmen was named winner of the seventh season of "MasterChef" Mexico in 2019 and was awarded the "Taco de Oro" in Dubai, UAE in January 2022. She began her career selling tamales on the street in Mexico alongside her mother, before staging for notable chefs in Chicago, Bangkok, and most recently, France. Her start making and selling tamales helped her hone her culinary skills and peaked her interest in corn, which is integral across Mexican cuisine. Since then, Carmen has done extensive research on corn and its uses throughout Mexico, including about the ancient process of nixtamalization through which Tacombi's brand of tortillas, Vista Hermosa , are made today.

"I am incredibly excited to be joining Tacombi just as we begin this expansion journey," said Chef Carmen Miranda, "The Tacombi team is an incredible collection of people who love food and hospitality, and we share a deep passion for connecting guests to Mexico. I can't wait to join this group, and continue to elevate and innovate our menu as part of delivering on this mission."

About Tacombi:

Tacombi began its journey in 2006 as a taco-serving bus on the sands of the Yucatán and now operates 15 taquerias across New York City, Miami, FL and the Greater Washington, D.C. area. Drawing on the rich culinary traditions across distinct regions of Mexico, its menu offers a variety of authentic taco recipes alongside traditional Mexican bites and beverages. With the opening of its first New York City location in 2010, Tacombi crafted its own line of fresh tortilla products under the brand Vista Hermosa that are made from scratch daily for use in its taquerias. Vista Hermosa now includes corn tortillas, flour tortillas, tortilla chips ("Totopos"), and frozen burritos, and are sold in the taquerias and in retail in 2,000 stores. As Tacombi opens kitchens in new cities, each new taqueria is participating in growing The Tacombi Foundation's impact, with a mission to advance Mexican communities through education and food accessibility. As part of the foundation, The Tacombi Community Kitchen provides local food relief for families and neighbors in need by donating hundreds of meals made at each taqueria kitchen.

Contact:

Nicole Scharf

Tacombi@monacreative.co

Carmen Miranda, Photo credit: Ana Cecília Mesquita (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tacombi