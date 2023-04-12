Beltone Independent Owners Took Over the Southwest for 2023 National Meeting

Independent Owner and President of Beltone Tri-State, Ed Ryan, named winner of the prestigious President's Cup Award for 2022

GLENVIEW, Ill., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beltone, named America's #1 Hearing Care Retailer & Best in Customer Service by Newsweek, gathered its U.S. and Canadian network of independent owners at the annual Beltone National Meeting held March 16-18 in Phoenix at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass. The three-day event was filled with inspiring and educational sessions. Owners also enjoyed unique and engaging networking opportunities that provided valuable peer-to-peer knowledge and expert insights they could bring back to their practices. An annual highlight of the event was the 2022 Awards Night ceremony recognizing individual owners and many network achievements.

2022 Beltone President's Cup Award Winner, Ed Ryan (PRNewswire)

This year, President of Beltone North America, David Molella, awarded the prestigious President's Cup for 2022 to Ed Ryan, independent owner and President of Beltone Tri-State, which spans throughout New York and Connecticut. This award represents a pinnacle achievement for Beltone U.S. owners recognizing the hard work, accomplishments, and successes each winner has achieved during their tenure as a Beltone owner, especially during the year they receive the honor. Previous President's Cup winners who were in attendance to welcome Ryan into the club included Eddie Ledford (2002), Marsha Mattingly (2003), Michael Andreozzi (2006), Dan Fletcher (2007), Vaughn & Phyllis Bray (2016), Dean Kent (2018), David Kimbel (2019), Dr. Lesley Kirby (2020), and Brian Snowden (2021).

"Beginning initially as a single-office owner, Ed grew his practice to 14 locations and one of the most successful Beltone businesses in the U.S.," said Molella. "To quote Ed directly, 'Growing businesses is what gets me out of bed in the morning. What I pride myself most on though, is that the revenue increases and sales successes never come at the cost of my patients and my teams. We deliver quality with a focus on service and trust.' This approach, along with leading by example and creating a dedicated and successful team culture, has led to Ed's impressive accomplishments with his practices, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the President's Club."

Among the many additional awards of note, the Head of Beltone Canada, Rob Boucher, was also on hand to present awards to the 2022 Canadian Dispensers of the Year, Amir Hadar and Jonathan Weizman.

Throughout the three-day meeting, attendees were treated to an inspiring fireside chat with keynote speaker, CEO of Union Square Hospitality and Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer. During a general session, President of GN Hearing North America, Scott Davis, and CFO of GN Hearing North America, Mike Halloran, joined Beltone VP of Marketing, Dan McCoy for an insightful discussion about the state of the hearing industry. The Beltone leadership team including Molella, McCoy, VP of Sales, Kevin Conners, and VP of Business Operations, Ron Gleitman, were among the presenters discussing industry topics such as the patient experience, managed care, and staying competitive in a changing market. Chief Audiology Officer of GN Hearing, Laurel Christensen, Ph.D., rounded out the meeting with an in-depth discussion on the latest Beltone hearing aid technology.

A Beltone National Meeting would not be complete without some fun. Several entertaining events took place, including an opening event and horseback ride at Koli Equestrian Center, an opening night celebration under the stars, an awards gala after party, and a closing night live band karaoke bash. Most importantly, the National Meeting provided an opportunity for Beltone independent owners from across the U.S. and Canada to connect to share ideas, successes, and challenges and to celebrate the Beltone family because when you are part of the Beltone network, you are independent together. Ready to be in business for yourself, but not by yourself? Learn more about joining Beltone's award-winning network of independent owners at www.ownabeltone.com.

About Beltone

For more than 80 years, Beltone has been one of the nation's most trusted and leading hearing care provider. In addition to providing some of the most reliable, affordable, and advanced hearing aids, we also pride ourselves on serving as a partner to our patients every step of the way during their hearing health journey. With approximately 1,500 Beltone locations nationwide, each office is a local business part of the community it serves and the hearing care professional and staff at your local Beltone will get to know you to provide a personalized experience during your journey to better hearing. And with a nationwide network, you can expect this level of personalized service wherever you go. Our Beltone hearing care professionals receive extensive training and education, so they are always equipped with the latest knowledge to bring you the best care. Proudly part of the GN Group, Beltone continues to focus on the needs of our patients through the research and development of innovative new hearing technologies to allow you to hear what truly matters the most. To learn more, please visit us at www.beltone.com and on LinkedIn.

Beltone President’s Club members in attendance (L-R, top to bottom): Vaughn Bray, Michael Andreozzi, Dan Fletcher, Eddie Ledford Jr., Ed Ryan, David Kimbel, Beltone President David Molella, Brian Snowden, Dean Kent, Phyllis Bray, Club Treasurer Roberta Miller, Marsha Mattingly, and Dr. Lesley Kirby (PRNewswire)

Beltone Logo (PRNewsfoto/Beltone) (PRNewswire)

