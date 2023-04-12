The DEC Institute Joins edX Partner Network with Launch of Professional Certificate Programs in Blockchain and Digital Assets

New programs designed to help learners begin or accelerate in-demand careers in blockchain and digital asset management

ROTKREUZ, Switzerland and LANHAM, Md., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The DEC Institute (the DEC), a leading consortium of higher education institutions and provider of professional certifications on Web3-related technologies, today announced a new partnership with edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU) to help professionals everywhere start or advance a career using blockchain technology. As a new edX partner, the DEC will launch two Professional Certificate programs on edX.org that will put learners on a path toward earning a Chartered Blockchain Analyst (CBA) or Chartered Digital Asset Analyst (CDAA) continuing education certificate.

The DEC's first preparatory courses, Chartered Blockchain Analyst - CBA®️ Level 1 and Chartered Digital Asset Analyst - CDAA®️ Level 1 , are available now on edX.org. The Level 2 courses will be part of Professional Certificate programs that are expected to launch in Summer 2023. These offerings add to edX's catalog of more than 4,000 online learning experiences developed in partnership with the world's top universities and corporations, from free courses to full degrees.

"The partnership between edX and the DEC makes the power of high-quality blockchain education accessible to everyone and unlocks the transformative potential of Web3 technology," said the DEC Institute co-founder Arno Pernthaler. "As a decentralized, open, and inclusive institute, the DEC has a strong alignment with edX´s values and mission to increase access to education for everyone, everywhere and to enhance multidisciplinary teaching and learning on blockchain. The courses from the DEC on edX are preparing talent and professionals to obtain a DEC certification and designation, which is essential in establishing an international standard of professional excellence, advancing the industry, and facilitating its sustainable functioning. Ultimately, we want to foster the development of professionals that serve the public interest and enable the industry to deliver positive outcomes for society."

Professional Certificate programs on edX are designed to build and enhance critical professional skills needed to succeed in today's most in-demand fields. Learners who complete a Professional Certificate program on edX will earn a valuable, standalone credential that showcases knowledge and skills. The DEC's new programs will help current and aspiring Web3 professionals build or enhance the skills needed to excel in this burgeoning and increasingly lucrative field. And because the DEC partners with many of the world's leading blockchain education providers and industry players to build its curriculum, learners can be confident they are receiving a world-class education focused on real-world impact.

"Eager to capitalize on the potential that Web3 holds, our learners are increasingly looking to gain the skills that are defining the modern technology landscape," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at 2U, the parent company of edX. "As one of the world's top knowledge resources for blockchain, the DEC is the perfect partner to help edX learners prepare for a dynamic career in a rapidly evolving field."

Backed by a number of top academic institutions and industry players , the DEC launched the globe's first chartered blockchain certification programs for industry professionals in 2021. This new content for edX includes instruction from experts at top institutions, including: Frankfurt School Blockchain Center, Lucerne University of Applied Sciences & Arts, University College London, Centre for Blockchain Technologies, Politecnico di Milano, School of Management, and The University of British Columbia. Alongside its new blockchain courses on edX, the DEC is open to onboarding and partnering with further leading academic institutions and industry players to continue developing Web3-related courses that will be available on edX.org in the future.

The DEC Institute is a global, mission-driven organization, co-founded by the leading blockchain, cryptoassets and Web3 focused universities worldwide, and serving the global talent and professional development market. DEC believes that high-quality professionals contribute significantly to the advancement and sustainable functioning of the industry. Its mission is to provide value to this profession through a platform for knowledge distribution and certification and by engaging with the industry to advance the newest developments, expertise, and professional standards of practice. For more information, please visit Decinstitute.org .

edX is the global online learning platform that exists to help learners everywhere unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as a 2U, Inc. company (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects 48 million ambitious learners with the skills, knowledge, and support to achieve their goals. Together with the world's leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free and open courses, professional certificates, boot camps, credit-bearing micro credentials, and undergraduate and graduate degrees. Discover purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability, and more at edX.org .

