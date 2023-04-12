Fresh Thyme Market Launches New Online Pickup Experience

Midwest based grocer making it even easier to shop and save through online shopping

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Thyme Market, a grocer that has a mission to improve the way communities eat by offering real fresh food at real low prices is launching their new Fresh Thyme Market Pickup. Fresh Thyme Market is making it even easier to shop and save with in-store prices online. Providing shoppers more access to unbeatable freshness, quality, and convenience, right at their fingertips.

Fresh Thyme Market is passionate about meeting customers and communities wherever they are on their health and wellness journey. The new Fresh Thyme Market Pickup experience enables customers to shop however they please whether it's in-store, pickup or delivery. Customers will not have to sacrifice quality for value, having access to in-store prices, online. Each order is picked for freshness and packed with care by a team member who is fully trained to pick the best quality products. Fresh Thyme Market shoppers will also experience real ease and convenience with the ability to cancel or edit their order until the picking begins.

"We are excited to bring a more convenient way of shopping to our loyal and new customers with this e-commerce launch," said Liz Zolcak, president of Fresh Thyme Market. "We are proud to be able to bring our great in-store shopping experience to life, online. With our new appealing and convenient e-comm experience, we can provide more shoppers with savings without sacrificing quality or freshness."

Fresh Thyme Market continues to be dedicated to helping people live better, healthier lives by offering real fresh, natural and organic food at real low prices. With the new Fresh Thyme Market Pickup launch, shoppers now have access to shop with ease and convenience however they want, whenever they want.

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market, a local, community-focused grocer with 71 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest, was born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives. Every day Fresh Thyme Market works to be a trusted resource in our communities, bringing people access to real food at real affordable prices. With a local focus on what the community needs, each store provides fresh, natural, and organic food at affordable prices. By offering an immersive, intuitive shopping experience, Fresh Thyme Market meets people wherever they are on their journey to living a healthier lifestyle. To learn more, visit freshthyme.com or keep in touch by liking Fresh Thyme on Facebook, and following them on Instagram.

