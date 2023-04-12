KnowBe4's CEO Stu Sjouwerman Wins 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award

Sjouwerman recognized as Executive of the Year

TAMPA BAY, Fla. , April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced its CEO Stu Sjouwerman has been named the winner of the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award , recognizing him as Executive of the Year, presented by Business Intelligence Group.

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate those who are winning by supporting their own customers and those who are developing the tools to help others find success. Awards were given out to consultants, outsource partners and technology providers for superior performances in the past 12 months.

"I am deeply honored to be named executive of the year for the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Awards," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "At KnowBe4, we prioritize providing world-class customer service to each and every one of our customers. In fact, everyday I personally reach out to new customers to welcome them to KnowBe4 and ask for feedback. Customer service is a pillar of our organization and is essential to our success. We are grateful to have received numerous accolades over the years as a direct result of customer satisfaction and feedback. I believe that without excellent customer service, KnowBe4 does not exist. Our commitment to serving our customers has always been and will continue to be a top priority and I am thankful to be recognized for this award."

"Customer service professionals and suppliers have had to make significant changes to adapt to our evolving world," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "It is our honor to recognize Stu Sjouwerman as he is leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 56,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

