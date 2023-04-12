project44 Named Top Leader in G2 Spring 2023 Grid Report, Earning Top Rank Again in Market Presence and Customer Satisfaction

CHICAGO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, announced today that it was named the #1 leader in the G2 Spring 2023 Grid Report for Supply Chain Visibility Software for the eighth season in a row. project44 was the highest-ranked vendor in market presence and customer satisfaction with a G2 score of 91 out of a possible score of 100. The rankings are based on reviews from the user community and aggregated data from online sources and social networks.



A total of 14 companies qualified for the spring report in supply chain visibility. To qualify for a spot on the grid, products must receive at least 10 reviews or ratings for the period. The market presence placement on the grid is determined by market share, seller size and social impact. project44 outpaced competitors on all metrics.



G2 users highly ranked project44 on several features, including ease of doing business, quality of support, ease of setup and ease of use. Of the reviews project44 received, 93% were likely to recommend project44's platform, Movement by project44™ .

"Customer satisfaction is at the forefront of everything we do at project44," said Jett McCandless, founder and CEO of project44. "From platform innovation to customer service, we're proud to offer a seamless experience for our users. We are honored to be named the Leader by G2 for another season and are excited to continue providing the highest quality supply chain visibility data and solutions on the market today."

project44 earned the most reviews out of the 14 companies included in the spring report, with 320 reviews. Real user review excerpts include:

"The project44 team of experts has helped us through every implementation step. They have gone above & beyond, available anytime, day, night and weekend to help us through the critical phases to ensure project success." - Lorraine A., Director of Enterprise EDI Solutions

"[project44] provides the visibility required to provide the best proactive response needed in a tough market." - Gregg S., VP of Managed Logistics

"[project44] Ocean has a friendly and very intuitive interface, making it easy for anyone to use. Also, it does not only follow up on the carrier's information, but it also makes predictions that frequently come true." - Lana C, Foreign Trade Analyst

Download the G2 Spring 2023 Grid Report for Supply Chain Visibility to:

Learn more about project44's satisfaction ranking across categories

Compare features across visibility, delivery, workflow automation, network management, performance and platform

Explore project44's profile and highest-rated features

The top ranking in G2's Spring 2023 Grid Report for Supply Chain Visibility Software is the most recent achievement for project44, which is outpacing competitors and redefining supply chain visibility with its latest innovation, Movement by project44™. Other recent accomplishments include being named a leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility, and number one in FreightWaves FreightTech 2023.

About G2

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that tracks more than 1 billion unique shipments annually for over 1,200 of the world's leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.



The undisputed leader in the market, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2023, an eight-time leader in customer satisfaction on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, one of SupplyChainBrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2022, and the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 23 global offices including Austin, Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

Media Contact:

press@project44.com

