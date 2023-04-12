ROO-CYCLE: 4MOMS PARTNERS WITH REBELSTORK TO EXTEND THE LIFE OF ITS GEAR

The ReLuvable™ Collective Trade-In Program Makes It Easy to Re-Sell Pre-Loved Gear

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 4moms , the makers of innovative baby gear, partners with Rebelstork, the only AI-powered resale baby gear marketplace to bring its products to more families. Now, parents will have the ability to resell their 4moms gear for credit or cash and extend the life of their MamaRoo® Baby Swing, Breeze® Playard, or any other 4moms product with the help of The ReLuvable™ Collective and Rebelstork's proprietary B2B software as a service (SAAS) technology.

"Our mission is to support parents by creating dramatically better products. And it's important for us to support as many parents as we can," explains Gary Waters, CEO at 4moms. "We know preparing for a baby can be expensive, especially right now. That's why this partnership with Rebelstork is a win-win. We're giving more parents, more ways to experience our products through resale by joining The ReLuvable Collective – connecting caregivers to safe, gently-used 4moms products at a great price, while also giving our community the opportunity to extend the life of their products, and their investment."

A middle-income family can expect to spend an average of $18,270 a year or about $1,522 a month, according to 2022 figures from the Brookings Institution. Coupled with 44% of Gen Z and Millennial shoppers considering resale value when approaching an initial purchase, the secondhand retail industry is growing rapidly.

Parents will now have the ability to see their estimated trade-in value of their 4moms product with REV™, Rebelstork's AI-pricing technology, when they purchase it on 4moms.com – knowing in advance how much of their investment they could potentially recoup once their child has outgrown the product.

"4moms is a brand that consistently commands a high resale value," says Emily Hosie, CEO of Rebelstork. "Their quality products are regularly resold on sites like Facebook Marketplace or eBay, which can be unreliable. Now, parents have an option to sell and purchase 4moms gear on a trusted marketplace. Here at Rebelstork, we launched The ReLuvable™ Collective to help brands and customers shift into resale with ease. We also implement our Pinky Promise inspection process to ensure that all our pre-loved products are safe, clean, and working properly. We're very excited for this partnership and being able to bring more 4moms gear to the circular economy."

About 4moms

4moms® has transformed the baby gear industry by leveraging technology and user-centered design to create dramatically better products, like the 4moms MamaRoo® Multi-Motion Baby Swing that replicates the bouncing and swaying motions parents make when soothing their babies, the 4moms Breeze® Playard that opens or closes in one simple step, the 4moms MamaRoo Sleep® Bassinet, which uses unique motions to help baby fall asleep and stay asleep longer, and the 4moms® Connect High Chair™, which uses magnetic technology to make mealtime easier. The company, founded in 2005 and based in Pittsburgh, Penn, currently sells its products at buy buy BABY , Amazon , Best Buy , Target , Walmart, select specialty retailers, 4moms.com and 58 countries across the world.

About Rebelstork

Rebelstork is North America's only AI tech-powered baby gear marketplace that is creating a more sustainable world by minimizing the stuff burden for the next generation of parents. As a certified BCorporation and the go-to recommerce platform for overstock, open-box and quality used baby gear, Rebelstork has built technology to help parents, brands and retailers seamlessly participate in the circular economy. Rebelstork is powered by REV™, a first-of-its-kind baby gear AI pricing technology for consumers, retailers, and brands. REV™ offers an instant resale estimated value tool that generates real time resale value on over 10,000 baby gear models, establishing the secondhand market value and empowering parents to become more informed and environmentally kind consumers. The ReLuvable™ Collective launched in Fall of 2019 and allows brands and retailers to connect their eCommerce sites directly back to Rebelstork with proprietary B2B software as a service (SAAS) technology. Millennial mom founded and female led, Rebelstork keeps quality gear out of landfills and instead in the homes of like-minded parents. Customers can purchase open box, overstock and quality used baby gear across North America and the can sell baby gear in Greater Toronto and New York Metro. For more information, please visit Rebelstork.com.

