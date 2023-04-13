THE AMERICAN FREE ENTERPRISE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE LAUNCHES 'CENTER FOR LEGAL ACTION'

Two-Time Former Attorney General Bill Barr To Serve As Advisory Board Chair

DES MOINES, Iowa , April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce (AmFree Chamber) launched a new project called "The Center for Legal Action."

Since its inception in May 2022, AmFree Chamber has focused on growing a strong association of small to large businesses across all sectors to serve as the voice for pro-business and free market values.

The Center for Legal Action (CLA) is dedicated to checking the insatiable expansion of the administrative state and returning power to the people and their elected representatives. CLA will challenge the barrage of federal regulations and mandates that raise energy costs, reduce employment, restrict basic freedoms, and erode the constitutional rights of individuals and businesses.

Since 1994, the number of federal regulations has grown from 9,236 to 111,065. Every year since 1994, more than 3,000 new regulations have been added (except 2019, which saw 'just' 2,970 rules added). Federal statistics reveal between 18,000 and 38,000 pages of new rules have been added every year since the early 2000s. Federal regulatory overreach shackles the American economy.

"The American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce creating the Center for Legal Action is welcome news to House Republicans," stated House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA). "The regulatory bureaucracy has declared war on American consumers and is stifling innovation and economic prosperity, and we look forward to working together to fight administrative overreach and put power back in the hands of American entrepreneurs."

Two-time former Attorney General Bill Barr will serve as the Chairman of CLA's Advisory Board, supporting AmFree's Chairman Terry Branstad and CEO Gentry Collins.

"Overreaching federal bureaucracies are drowning American businesses under an unprecedented wave of burdensome regulation that is smothering our nation's economic growth, innovation and competitiveness," said Bill Barr, former Attorney General and Chair of the Center for Legal Action's Advisory Board. "I am honored to support Governor Branstad and the American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce in fighting for the American free enterprise system and beating back this destructive regulatory excess."

General Barr will advise CLA on expanding its advisory board to include the nation's top legal talent, and on developing the group's legal strategy. CLA will provide congressional testimony, initiate litigation, file amicus briefs, and support lawsuits brought by other parties in important regulatory and constitutional cases.

"The regulatory state is simply out of control, strangling businesses of all shapes and sizes, making it nearly impossible for American entrepreneurs to flourish," said Terry Branstad, Chairman of AmFree and the longest serving governor (IA) in U.S. history. "Through CLA, we will stop the regulatory overreach holding this country back and reinforce the foundations of American free enterprise: the freedom to innovate, grow, and prosper."

To learn more about the Center for Legal Action, please visit: www.CenterforLegalAction.org

View original content:

SOURCE The American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce