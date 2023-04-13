National RE Investment & Management Firm Sets New Bar on How to Develop Multi-Family Sustainably and Profitably

Takes home first place in most prominent award for ESG, Achieving 100% carbon neutrality for two straight years, a GRESB score of 86 and more

NEW YORK and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. , April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dermot Company, a national real estate investment and management company with an extensive portfolio of multifamily properties spanning from New York to Florida, just received the prestigious 'PREA Emerging Manager ESG' award. The award was announced at the 2023 PREA Spring Conference. The annual executive-level thought leadership event focuses on institutional investments portfolio in real estate, and The ESG program and awards are produced by the Pension Real Estate Association (PREA).

Dermot considers ESG initiatives to be an integral part of its business model and a key tenet of its brand promise.

"We are proud to be recognized for being at the forefront of ESG within real estate investing; thank you to the Pension Real Estate Association for this honor. We also want to thank all of our partners, including: PGGM, Affinius Capital, BentallGreenOak , Principal Real Estate, Nuveen Real Estate, State Street Global Advisors, Goldman Sachs, Rockwood Capital, Lasalle Investment Management, PNC Advisors, Patrinely Group, Hamilton Lane and The Accord Group, who have all supported us in our ESG efforts," said Stephen Benjamin, managing partner, and CEO of The Dermot Company.

Since the commencement of the company's ESG program in 2018, The Dermot Company has captured, benchmarked, and monitored building performance data, standardized best practices and strategies through portfolio-level plans and policies, adopted company-wide social and governance initiatives, maintained ongoing improvements in property energy consumption, established long-term goals, implemented energy-efficiency capital improvements, integrated its ESG policies into its value-add investment business, and identified a substantial list of opportunities for further improvement.

The Dermot Company considers ESG initiatives to be an integral part of its business model and a key tenet of its brand promise – working closely with their investors, tenants, customers, vendors, and other stakeholders to ensure goals are met through each phase of their program. Highlights from their ESG program includes achieving a GRESB score of 86 out of 100; achieving 100 % carbon neutrality for two straight years; further evolving a DE&I strategy and framework to benchmark and advance its diversity and inclusion priorities; and advancing Dermot's EOS Club, its in-house resident engagement & lifestyle team.

For more information on The Dermot Company's ESG program click here.

