TORRAS launches the new wearable air conditioner for outdoor activities -- The COOLIFY 2S

SHENZHEN, China, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing the COOLIFY 2S wearable air conditioner, the perfect solution for outdoor enthusiasts looking to beat the heat. With its groundbreaking COOLIFY technology and TORRAS Coology power source, the COOLIFY 2S provides a more sensory and immersive cooling experience.

Photo：COOLIFY 2S (PRNewswire)

The COOLIFY 2S wearable air conditioner is the perfect solution for anyone who enjoys lightweight outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, or climbing. This innovative device provides personal cooling on-the-go, keeping you comfortable and refreshed even in the hottest and most humid conditions.

COOLIFY 2S is ultra-lightweight and compact, making it easy to carry in your backpack or attach to your clothing. It features a powerful fan and is also powered by a long-lasting 5000mAh battery, ensuring you stay cool all day long with a single charge, ensuring that you stay cool and comfortable for the entire duration of your outdoor adventure.

Whether you're hiking up a steep mountain trail or setting up camp in a remote wilderness area, the COOLIFY 2S is the ultimate accessory for anyone who wants to stay cool, comfortable, and focused on their outdoor experience. With its lightweight design, powerful cooling performance, and long battery life, this device is the perfect companion for any lightweight outdoor enthusiast.

COOLIFY 2S is designed with a unique airflow system that can deliver instant cooling by 30°F, thanks to its Surround HyperVortex Cooling and advanced wind tunnel technology.

The COOLIFY 2S also features an ergonomic design that fits comfortably on all body types, and it comes equipped with a Smart App Control that allows you to customize your cooling experience. Plus, the device is rechargeable while in use, so you can enjoy coolness all day long.

With hundreds of cooling particles delivering coldness up to 8040mm², the COOLIFY 2S is the perfect solution for anyone looking to stay cool during any outdoor activity. The all-new KU 3.0 chip ensures that you get personal cooling that surrounds your neck and face, making the COOLIFY 2S a must-have accessory for anyone who wants to beat the heat.

To tackle the issue of climate change, our product COOLIFY 2S wearable air conditioner offers a pollution-free alternative to traditional air conditioning systems. Its innovative semiconductor cooling technology eliminates the need for harmful refrigerants like Freon, significantly reducing emissions. Additionally, COOLIFY 2S has a conditioning system that boasts impressive cooling efficiency, ensuring a comfortable and sustainable indoor environment for everyone who uses it.

Price and Availability

COOLIFY 2S is now on TORRAS' Official Website and Amazon Store. Check them out now.

About TORRAS

Founded in 2012, TORRAS is an innovative brand with a design philosophy of "Simple but Unique". They now have an R&D laboratory that spans over 2,000 square meters, and has obtained more than 1,100 patents thus far, with 36 of its products winning prestigious international design awards including the German Red Dot Award.

TORRAS Contact: press@torras-global.com

TORRAS PR Manager: jacinta@torras-global.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TORRAS