Panasonic Releases Firmware Update Programs for HC-X2, HC-X20, HC-X2000 and HC-X1500 Professional 4K 60p Camcorders

NEWARK, N.J., April 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic today announced firmware update programs for the HC-X2, HC-X20, HC-X2000, and HC-X1500 camcorders will be available for download beginning May 9, 2023.

Version updates will support background recording and super slow-motion recording in the MP4 file format, which until now has been limited to MOV. In addition, the updates will enable use of the face detection/tracking AE&AF function when shooting in manual mode*1 and for every model, the user will be able to assign a button to an additional seven functions.

The HC-X2000 and HC-X1500 will have linear/non-linear focus-ring settings, a popular feature of the X2/X20 Series. The models will also gain two additional Frame Marker aspect ratio settings and the one-push auto iris function. In addition, the updates will enable simultaneous SDI/HDMI output*2 on the HC-X2000 to accommodate shooting situations that require simultaneous connection to several pieces of equipment, such as monitors and switchers.

The updates will add the one-push auto iris function and a preset mode for gain setting to the HC-X2 and HC-X20 to enable quick adjustment to changes in brightness and other elements of the shooting environment. In addition, the user will be able to reset the AE level effect setting to 0EV when the power is off, and HC-X2 dual codec recording file formats will include MP4 and interlaced video.

Developed in response to feedback from actual users around the world, the firmware updates announced today boost the functionality of Panasonic's most popular camcorders and demonstrate Panasonic's steadfast commitment to creating solutions that meet the diverse needs of video producers.

*1 This function operates when any one of the [IRIS], [SHUTTER], [GAIN], or [FOCUS] functions is in auto mode and therefore cannot be used when all of these functions are in manual mode.

*2 Only one of LCD/EVF can be displayed when SDI/HDMI is output simultaneously.

Only the same frame rate is possible for output formats when SDI/HDMI is output simultaneously.

HDMI 480p/576p is not selectable.

HC-X2 and HC-X20 Firmware Version 1.1

MP4 [4:2:0 8bit] FHD 1920x1080 59.94i/50.00i 420 LongGOP 50M: Average 50Mbps (VBR)

FHD 8Mbps [Main recording] MOV: 1080-59.94i, 50.00i / 422LongGOP 50M

MP4: 2160-29.97p, 25.00p, 23.98p / 420LongGOP 72M

MP4: 1080-59.94p, 50.00p, 59.94i, 50.00i, 23.98p / 420LongGOP 50M [Sub recording] MP4: FHD-59.94p, 50.00p, 59.94i, 50.00i, 29.97p, 25.00p, 23.98p / 420LongGOP 8M * The file format and frame rate for sub recording are the same as for main recording.

HC-X2000 and HC-X1500 Firmware Version 1.4

