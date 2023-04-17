Dana Expands Support for Energy Transition through Development of Metallic Bipolar Plates for Hydrogen Electrolyzers

HANOVER, Germany, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced the development of metallic bipolar plates specifically engineered to maximize the performance and accelerate the commercialization of proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers used to produce hydrogen fuel.

Debuting at Hannover Messe this week in hall 13, stand E03, the bipolar plates will leverage Dana's more than two decades of design-to-manufacturing experience with similar components for fuel cell stacks used in mobile applications.

Dana's integrated bipolar plates are made of steel or titanium with various coating options used as surface treatment of the active area. They also improve stack efficiency through better flow field design and reduced electrical losses, and they feature integrated molded sealing to prevent permeability at operating pressures of up to 50 bar.

Currently in prototype testing with global manufacturers of electrolyzers and electrolysis stacks, the bipolar plates will be ready for commercial production by the end of 2023.

"Dana is committed to developing innovations that are helping to propel the energy transition," said Antonio Valencia, president of Dana Power Technologies and Global Electrification. "These new bipolar plate designs for hydrogen electrolyzers demonstrate how we can readily adapt our portfolio of advanced technologies to serve new markets and applications."

Established Leadership in Bipolar Plate Engineering and Production

In addition to introducing the company's latest innovations for electrolyzers at Hannover Messe, Dana will showcase its end-to-end capabilities for designing, engineering, testing and producing metallic bipolar plates and graphite fuel cell plates for mobile and stationary applications.

As the only supplier offering capabilities for both metallic and composite designs, Dana will supply nearly 2 million bipolar plates this year with integrated seals and coatings that offer reliable, cost-effective product solutions for a wide range of advanced fuel-cell engine configurations.

Dana delivers improved performance and reliability at a lower system cost through its expertise in precision stamping, laser welding, composite molding, integrated seals, and in-line coating technologies.

To support growing global demand, Dana is installing the largest production line for metallic bipolar plates in Europe at the company's existing facility in Neu-Ulm, Germany. Scheduled to commence high-volume production later this year, the plant will be capable of producing up to eight million metallic bipolar plates annually.

In 2022, Dana's metallic bipolar plate for fuel-cell stacks was named a finalist in the Automotive News PACE Awards program, which recognizes suppliers for game-changing technologies that deliver superior innovation, technological advancement, and business performance.

It was also recognized by the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (FCH JU) with a 2019 FCH Award in the Best Success Story category as part of the INSPIRE Project. The FCH Award recognizes outstanding projects and developments in the field of fuel cells that reduce production costs, speed up manufacturing, develop new materials, increase performance, and demonstrate the reliability of hydrogen energy.

Additionally, Dana has a long-term cooperation agreement with Robert Bosch GmbH to mass produce metallic bipolar plates for fuel-cell stacks. Dana's licensed intellectual property serves as the foundation for the cooperative development and production of next-generation metallic bipolar plates.

For more information on Dana's solutions for next-generation metallic bipolar plates, visit dana.com/product/metallic-bipolar-plates .

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.2 billion in 2022 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. Dana, with a history dating to 1904, was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana. com .

