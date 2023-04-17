Discovery Behavioral Health Announces Appointment of Sharon Zimbler as Regional VP, Eating Disorder Division

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc., an expanding network of evidence-based mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment centers, has announced the appointment of Sharon Zimbler as Regional Vice President, Eating Disorder Division, reporting directly to Cecelia Hunt, LCSW, Senior Vice President of Eating Disorder Operations.

Discovery Behavioral Health (PRNewsfoto/Discovery Behavioral Health) (PRNewswire)

Zimbler is a Marriage and Family Therapist with a doctorate degree from Alliant International University in San Diego. During her doctoral studies, she focused her research on the co-occurrence of eating disorders and substance abuse. She has spoken nationally as an expert on eating disorders.

Since 2014 she has served as Chief Executive Officer of Montecatini, a treatment center specializing in eating disorders located in Carlsbad, CA.

Her subsequent research and clinical experience, coupled with the development of new diagnostic tools, revealed that both disorders affect the same reward system in the brain. "We now know that both disorders are associated with the neurotransmitter dopamine. And as is the case with substance use disorders, recent research has shown that eating disorders also have a genetic component," she says.

In her new position, Zimbler plans to address the increasingly negative impact of social media on patients with eating disorders as well as the aftermath of the pandemic on overall mental health.

"Sharon's in-depth management experience and her professional specialties in eating disorders and substance use makes her a great addition to our executive team. Her work in advocating for research on eating disorders will find a welcome home at Discovery Behavioral Health," said Hunt.

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Everyone deserves a happy, rewarding life. That's why Discovery Behavioral Health makes evidence-based, outcome-driven healthcare accessible and affordable. With a full continuum of care, we can offer the right treatment at the right time for those struggling with mental health, substance use or eating disorders. We continue to expand access to care by being in network with 100 payers and other managed care organizations and through our growing network of treatment centers nationwide. Because when quality behavioral healthcare is within reach, so is happiness.

Media Contact :

Greg Ptacek

Communications

Discovery Behavioral Health

gptacek@discoverbh.com

323-841-8002 mobile

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Discovery Behavioral Health