LEXUS UNVEILS INSTALLATION BY SUCHI REDDY, SHAPED BY AIR, ALONGSIDE PROTOTYPES BY LEXUS DESIGN AWARD WINNERS DURING MILAN DESIGN WEEK

AT SUPERSTUDIO, REDDY'S IMMERSIVE ENVIRONMENT DRAWS INSPIRATION FROM THE LEXUS ELECTRIFIED SPORT AND COMPLEMENTS EMERGING DESIGNERS' WINNING VISIONS FOR THE FUTURE

PLANO, Texas and MILAN, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lexus unveiled Shaped by Air––an installation by acclaimed New York-based artist and architect Suchi Reddy, founder of Reddymade Architecture and Design––alongside prototypes by the four LEXUS DESIGN AWARD 2023 winners. Responding to an overarching theme––shaping the future––the public exhibition will be on view until April 23 at Superstudio in Milan.

Lexus has created compelling, immersive experiences for visitors at Milan Design Week for many years, partnering with visionary creatives such as Philippe Nigro, Neri Oxman, Sou Fujimoto, Rhizomatics, and Germane Barnes, among others. Continuing in this tradition, Reddy's Shaped by Air draws inspiration from the Lexus Electrified Sport concept vehicle and its quality of being "shaped by air." It was first presented in the sculpture garden at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami) during Miami Art & Design Week 2022, and it has been reimagined for Milan Design Week as a multisensory experience through which visitors can travel. Reddy's ethereal installation celebrates the collaborators' shared commitment to human-centered, carbon-neutral, and impeccably-crafted design.

"We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Suchi Reddy in Milan, a place that has inspired so much groundbreaking creativity. We hope that by situating her human-centered approach to design in dialogue with the innovation of our LEXUS DESIGN AWARD winners, we will inspire visitors to imagine new futures," said Brian Bolain, Lexus' Global Head of Marketing. "The Lexus Electrified Sport, Reddy's interpretation of it, and these award-winning ideas all represent forward-looking design and express our ongoing commitment to craftsmanship and sustainability."

Situated inside Superstudio, the site-specific installation invites guests to discover a to-scale interpretation of the Lexus Electrified Sport after traveling through an enveloping forest of its composite shapes, which are suspended from the ceiling. These organic and textured leaflike forms––produced in varying heights in a vibrant shade of green––subtly call to mind the cutouts of Henri Matisse. Comprised in part of post-consumer materials, the sculptural steel and aluminum elements are punctuated by dappled light, creating an environment that invites deep absorption and evokes the natural world. An accompanying soundscape, which draws inspiration from the wind, brings visitors further into harmony with nature.

"I am excited to partner with Lexus––a brand committed to uplifting artists and designers––on a new iteration of Shaped by Air. This immersive interpretation in Milan makes use of repetition, multisensory elements, and three-dimensionality to create an emotional environment that envelops the body like a car," remarked Suchi Reddy.

Reflecting Lexus' commitment to omotenashi––a concept encompassing both hospitality and mindfulness––the Superstudio space invites visitors to rest in an upstairs lounge, where they can observe Shaped by Air from a different vantage point. The lounge's air is purified by Panasonic's nanoe™ X, a technology that offers a healthier in-car atmosphere in six Lexus models.

Digital audiences will have the opportunity to engage with Shaped by Air through a partnership with Diorama––a Milan and Paris-based digital creative agency. Diorama has imagined the installation as a metaverse experience that complements the physical installation but has a life of its own. This virtual extension is realized as a dynamic digital forest where users can explore an abstract natural world from a never-been-seen perspective, one filled with the rustling of leaves, sinuous currents of air, and diffusions of light. Additionally, Diorama has produced an augmented reality journey that visitors in Milan will be able to discover on-site through a custom Lexus Instagram filter.

In addition to Reddy's installation and the lounge, the Superstudio exhibition includes final prototypes by the winners of the LEXUS DESIGN AWARD 2023, which invited designers to submit concepts that anticipate a challenge of the future, address that challenge with an innovative solution, and captivate the imagination with exceptional design, while seamlessly enhancing the happiness of all.

The LEXUS DESIGN AWARD 2023 winners express Lexus' belief that design can create the change we want in the world. Now in its eleventh year, the award celebrates up-and-coming creative talent from across the globe. A world-class panel of judges––Paola Antonelli, Karim Rashid, and Simon Humphries––made their selections that best represent the theme of 'Design for a Better Tomorrow.'

"We, as designers, have a unique responsibility to create answers to challenges, whether that is through innovative ideas, beautiful aesthetics, or any other method that could offer a better future. From this point of view, the winning ideas were a clear reminder of the power of design," said Simon Humphries, Chief Branding Officer of Toyota Motor Corporation.

Leading up to Milan Design Week, four winners were given a unique opportunity to collaborate and share ideas with four world-class creators serving as this year's LEXUS DESIGN AWARD Mentors: Marjan van Aubel, Joe Doucet, Yuri Suzuki, and Sumayya Vally.

The winners have evolved their prototypes significantly through the mentorship process, transforming them from already beautiful ideas to practical, scalable, and ambitious designs:

Pavels Hedstr öm ( Sweden , based in Denmark ), who presents his design for a jacket that transforms into a shelter that catches fog and turns it into drinking water.

Jiaming Liu ( China ), who presents his design for a 3D-printed, non-electric humidifier made with recycled ceramic waste.

Temporary Office, [ Singapore ( Vincent Lai ) & Canada ( Douglas Lee ), based in USA], which presents its design for a 3D topographic puzzle that helps the visually impaired learn about the physical environment through the sense of touch.

Kyeongho Park & Yejin Heo (Republic of Korea), who present their design for a package that dissolves in water, acts as a detergent that can remove any chemicals from the products, and reduces unnecessary plastic waste.

"It was incredible to witness the hard work of the winners manifested in the work presented. I believe that each of the projects is poetically and pertinently posing meaningful and urgent questions about our present world. And bringing into being a more beautiful and responsible future," added Sumayya Vally.

On view for the first time in Milan, visitors are invited to explore the final prototypes of the winners and learn about the journey and evolution of these compelling ideas through the three-month mentorship program. The LEXUS DESIGN AWARD 2023 also welcomes the public to participate in the Your Choice Award and cast a vote for a favorite idea that best represents 'Design for a Better Tomorrow' both in Milan and online here.

Since 2005, Lexus has been at the forefront of pioneering electrification in the luxury market. With the introduction of their next-generation Electrified Sport concept, Lexus continues to push the boundaries of technology and craft with an unwavering commitment to sustainability and a consideration for the evolving needs of transportation and lifestyles worldwide. In conversation with these LEXUS DESIGN AWARD winners, all of whom are addressing humans' relationship to the natural world, Suchi Reddy's public installation highlights the full potential of electrification and underscores Lexus' vision for a future that is human-centered, carbon-neutral, and focused on craftsmanship and quality.

EVENT DETAILS

Duration

Press Day April 17, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Public Days April 18 to 22, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and April 23, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Venue

Superstudio Più (Day Light)

Via Tortona, 27 20144 – Milano, Italy

Exhibition Details

Installation created by Suchi Reddy

Designs by the four winners of the LEXUS DESIGN AWARD 2023

Online Experience

Shaped by Air Metaverse Experience: https://discoverlexus.com/stories/shaped-by-air-at-milan-design-week-2023

Shaped by Air AR Filter: https://www.instagram.com/ar/1378144106301649/

LEXUS DESIGN AWARD Your Choice Award: http://lexusdesignaward.com/vote

Organizer

Lexus International

ABOUT LEXUS DESIGN AWARD 2023 WINNERS AND PROTOTYPES

Pavels Hedström

Sweden, Based in Denmark

Pavels Hedström began his career as an architect after earning his Master of Architecture and Extreme Environments from the Royal Danish Academy – Architecture, Design Conservation. He explores how to holistically approach existing ecosystems.

Fog-X

Fog-X is a jacket that transforms into a shelter that catches fog and turns it into drinking water. Through the mentorship program, Fog-X has evolved significantly – both transforming from a heavy backpack to a light jacket/shelter and adding the creation of a mobile application for easy access to find fog. The idea became a solution incorporated in an everyday object.

Jiaming Liu

China

Jiaming Liu is an industrial designer who focuses on bringing fresh perspectives into people's daily lives. He is currently exploring cross-cultural and sustainable design. He was born in China, where he completed his bachelor's degree, and recently graduated with a master's degree from Folkwang University of the Arts.

Print Clay Humidifier

Print Clay Humidifier is a 3D-printed, non-electric humidifier made with recycled ceramic waste. After rounds of testing and prototyping with different materials and techniques, Jiaming landed on a 3D printing method and powdered ceramic (recycled from ceramic waste) that further improved water absorption efficiency. A non-electric, recycled and recyclable version of a common household device that is both functional and elegant.

Temporary Office

Vincent Lai (Singapore), Douglas Lee (Canada)

Based in USA

Temporary Office is a design team of Vincent Lai and Douglas Lee, graduates from University of California, Berkeley. The team has worked on projects crossing the boundaries of architecture, public space, preservation and product design. With a strong focus on historical research and precedent, Temporary Office seeks to constructively respond to the ever-changing needs of our environment in a rational yet playful way.

Touch the Valley

Touch the Valley is a 3D topographic puzzle that helps the visually impaired learn about the physical environment through the sense of touch. Taking feedback from the user testing, the playability of the puzzle improved by adding on small features to the puzzle, including magnet feedback, elevational grooves, and smoother edges – enabling users to joyfully immerse in the process of play and exploration without too much of a cognitive load.

Kyeongho Park & Yejin Heo

Kyeongho Park & Yejin Heo are students majoring in industrial design at Hanyang University's ERICA campus in the Republic of Korea. They are concerned about social and environmental problems and explore user-centered solutions through design.

Zero Bag

Zero Bag is an eco-friendly package with paper detergent or baking soda film attached to an alginate water-soluble bag. Through the mentoring program, Kyengho & Yejin developed and articulated the potential use cases and target markets for this type of product. The idea for packaging for the clothing retail market evolved to include explorations for different industries, from clothes to food. The process of development is still continuing to evolve, as the designers embrace the myriad potential of their ideas.

For more information, please visit https://discoverlexus.com/stories/lexus-design-award-2023.

#lexusdesignaward

ABOUT SUCHI REDDY

Suchi Reddy founded Reddymade in 2002 with an approach to design that privileges the emotional quality of human engagement with space. Guided by her mantra "form follows feeling," Reddy's architectural and artistic practice is informed by her research at the intersection of neuroscience and the arts. Working towards a larger idea of "design justice," she is dedicated to expanding our notions of empathy, equity, and agency—where the importance of design is recognized as an asset for the benefit of all, not just for some.

Reddy teaches at Columbia University's Graduate School of Architecture, Planning, and Preservation, and Cooper Union's Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture. She was the 2022 Walton Critic at the Catholic University of America, and the Plym Distinguished Professor at the University of Illinois School of Architecture, Champaign–Urbana in 2019, where her work focused on contemporary architectural experience through the lens of neuroaesthetics, neurophenomenology, and sensory design.

Reddy has presented and lectured on the firm's work at numerous venues including The Salk Institute for the Academy of Neuroscience for Architecture's annual conference, the WSJ Future of Everything Festival, the Aspen Ideas Festival, University of Illinois, and the University of Wisconsin.

She sits on the board of the Design Trust for Public Space, Storefront for Art and Architecture, and Madame Architect; and she is a member of the Dean's Board of Advisors at Detroit Mercy School of Architecture + Community Development.

ABOUT DIORAMA

We all know two worlds: reality and our imagination. What if we could merge them together? We would land in a universe in the middle where everything is possible. Diorama digital creative agency is based in Milan and Paris but spends most of its time in the metaverse.

Founded by architects Gilberto Bonelli and Gianni Vesentini in 2016, Diorama is specialised in the creation of digital assets for a variety of disciplines on an international level, ranging from architecture to design, fashion, cinema and art. The company offers a solid expertise and a vision, strengthened by a defined artistic direction both for its clients and its own channels. By relying on the latest technologies, Diorama can offer the unique opportunity to supercede reality and allow you to experience anything you can imagine.

ABOUT LEXUS

Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 2.33 million hybrid vehicles including HEVs, PHEVs, and BEVs. (As of the end of August 2022.) A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries/regions worldwide.

Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.

ABOUT LEXUS DESIGN AWARD

Launched in 2013, the LEXUS DESIGN AWARD is a worldwide competition for up-and-coming creators. The Award seeks designs which show potential to contribute to society. Under the mentorship of established creators, the four winning talents interact and receive guidance as they bring their design concepts to life. Together, mentors and winners work to realize the aim of the Award, Design for a Better Tomorrow. The LEXUS DESIGN AWARD provides global media exposure to drive professional career advancement.

