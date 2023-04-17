Mignon François Autobiography, Made from Scratch Available for Pre-Order from R.H. Boyd

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pre-order your copy of the autobiographical release that tells the story of widely regarded entrepreneur Mignon François, founder and CEO of The Cupcake Collection (TCC) today at www.rhboyd.com/madefromscratch.

Praise for Made From Scratch has come from renowned leaders and thinkers; Carla Hall , Donald Miller , and Jordan Raynor .

Set for release on May 9th, Made from Scratch: Finding Success Without a Recipe is the story of a woman moving beyond her obstacles to find success with no presets, mapping a journey that led to the joy that has become synonymous with Mignon François.

Praise for the book has come in from renowned leaders and thinkers. Chef, author, and media personality, Carl Hall shared, "Dive into Made From Scratch to find out how unwavering family values have enabled unimaginable success even when the odds seem stacked against you! Allow yourself to laugh, cry and cheer through a heart-warming story that will leave you inspired towards pursuing your own!"

Jordan Raynor, best-selling author of 'Redeeming Your Time' and 'The Creator in You' says,

"Mignon François and The Cupcake Collection is a prime example of how our job is faithfulness, and God's job is fruitfulness. Made from Scratch is her journey of faithfulness that has led her to the extraordinary place she is today. Her story is truly inspiring!"

Donald Miller, CEO Business Made Simple, shares "Every day, every person is attacked by an underlying doubt that they matter, that life means something, that God sees them, and that their own personal story will not end in tragedy. Mignon François stomped that doubt back into the dirt where it belongs. When you put down this book, you're going to do a little stomping, too. Made From Scratch reminds us that God did not make us to search for light, He made us to reflect His light. This book shines bright."

François and the phenomenal story of TCC have been featured on NBC's TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, as well as such publications as Southern Living, Entrepreneur, and Business Insider to name a few. Her success has garnered numerous awards, such as Woman of Legend and Merit, Entrepreneur of the Year, Women's Empowerment Innovator, NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur, and Black Enterprise magazine's Family Business of the Year.

