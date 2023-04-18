Altudo Announces the Appointment of Neil Gissler as the Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 14th – Altudo, headquartered in New York, announced the appointment of Neil Gissler as Global Chief Operating Officer.

Altudo appoints Neil Gissler as the Chief Operating Officer (PRNewswire)

Gissler is a global business leader with more than three decades of experience in leading world-class, global, advertising and marketing services business, as well as technology and IT consulting and outsourcing businesses.

According to Rahul Khosla, CEO, this essential new role will position Neil to help lead and grow Altudo's strategic operational excellence in its next phase of growth. "We are really excited to have Neil join us at Altudo," says Rahul Khosla, CEO. "His industry knowledge and leadership competence is truly world class and exactly what we need as we scale our organization. He will focus on helping us with strategy, business planning, growth, service delivery and end-to-end business operations, enabling Altudo to exceed its goals and ambitions over the new few years. Both our clients and our employees will benefit from his depth of knowledge and experience across the portfolio of companies and clients that he has served during his career."

Gissler's 35-year career is truly impressive. It includes 28 years at the consulting and outsourcing giant – Accenture, as well as operational leadership roles at Merkle and later Dentsu (which acquire Merkle in 2016).

In his various roles, he has focused on implementing refreshed business strategies and operating models that drive efficiency and growth for the organization, while increasing quality of service and reductions in cost. He has a unique combination of business and technology skills that allow him to both 'go very deep' and simultaneously set high level business strategies that are transformative and fuel growth. His results speak for themselves as he has repeatedly delivered for the organizations he has led and served.

Neil commented: "I am absolutely delighted to take on this critical role with Altudo, a company rich in history and potential. I am excited to be on the journey as we scale and elevate the results – both internally and for our clients. I believe if we take care of our clients and our people, while keeping an eye on our key business metrics, there is nothing stopping us from becoming the best customer experience organization in the world."

When Neil is not working, he can be found spending time with his family, traveling and cooking. Know more about Neil

About Altudo

Altudo is a global digital business transformation firm operating at the intersection of technology, commerce, and integrated solutions. They're focused on helping clients deliver an exceptional customer experience (CX) through 1:1 personalization & enhanced engagement. Altudo does this by creating an integrated IT infrastructure across an array of digital platforms in Martech, CMS, commerce, analytics, and other digital solutions, to build a single view of the customer across channels.

With offices in 7 global locations, their team consists of 600+ innovators, developers, certified solutions architects, thought leaders, and design thinkers. Altudo has 20+ partnerships with leading solutions providers that have enabled them to deliver 2000+ successful projects so far. They have been trusted by 45+ Fortune 500 brands, and have received 14+ awards in recognition of their work.

Know more: www.altudo.co

Social media:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/altudo-1to1-personalization

Twitter: https://twitter.com/goaltudo

Facebook: https://twitter.com/goaltudo

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2056934/Altudo_Neil_Gissler.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1865645/Altudo_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Altudo) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Altudo Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd