Marlinspike adds Charles Carmakal to its Advisory Board

ANNAPOLIS, Md., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlinspike Partners, a venture capital investment firm focusing on disruptive dual-use technology companies advancing national security and commercial interests of the United States, today announced that Charles Carmakal has joined its Advisory Board.

With over 20 years of professional experience in cybersecurity, Charles is a one of the world's pre-eminent cybersecurity experts. He is currently CTO for Mandiant Consulting, where he oversees a team of incidence responders, analysts, and consultants that have helped thousands of organizations respond to complex security breaches orchestrated by foreign governments and organized criminals. Charles led the teams that discovered and responded to some of the most impactful security events, including the SolarWinds supply chain attack and the Colonial Pipeline cyber disruption. Charles provides strategic security guidance to executive leadership and boards of directors, helping Fortune 500 organizations build and enhance security programs to combat advanced cyber-attacks.

"I am very excited to be joining Marlinspike's Advisory Board. Cybersecurity is an integral part of our nation's defense strategy. Marlinspike is investing in technologies that provide the United States with a technological edge and national security, and I am excited to contribute to the mission," said Carmakal.

"Cybersecurity challenges continue to be one of the most pressing issues for our nation's public and private sectors. We are very pleased to have world-class expert like Charles join our Advisory Board," said Mislav Tolusic, Managing Partner and CIO of Marlinspike. Neil Keegan, Managing Partner and CEO of Marlinspike, emphasized Carmakal's onboarding as part of a broader strategy to continue growing the Marlinspike Advisory Board with world-class experts.

About Marlinspike:

Marlinspike is a venture capital investment firm, focusing on investing in disruptive dual-use technology companies advancing national security and commercial interests of the United States.

Marlinspike uses a private equity approach to investing, focusing on adding value and driving growth post-investment. A unique approach, an experienced management team, and dedication to the mission makes Marlinspike a preeminent dual-use technology investment firm.

