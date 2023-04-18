Starwood Capital Agrees to Sell Virginia Data Center to GI Partners

MIAMI, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Capital Group ("Starwood Capital"), a global private investment firm focused on real estate and energy investments, announced today that it has sold a fully leased data center in Ashburn, VA, for an undisclosed sum. The property, located at 43915 Devin Shafron Drive, is a 9 MW facility located in Ashburn, Virginia, the largest and most connected data center market in the world.

The property is 100% leased to two credit-worthy tenants and has been institutionally maintained since initial construction in 2010. Additionally, the facility provides redundant electrical and mechanical improvements and multiple connectivity options through the adjacent campus. The building was owned in a joint venture between an affiliate of Starwood Capital and Digital Realty, who was a minority investor as well as property manager and leasing agent.

"We are excited to have realized this investment after successfully completing our business plan to lease this high-performing asset," said Andres Panza, Managing Director at Starwood Capital.

"Our track record with this transaction further demonstrates the strength of our strategy and capabilities to generate compelling value for our investors within the data center space. While we are sellers here, we continue to expand our data center investments both domestically and abroad," said Anthony Balestrieri, Managing Director at Starwood Capital.

About Starwood Capital Group

Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on global real estate, energy infrastructure and oil & gas. The Firm and its affiliates maintain 13 offices in five countries around the world, and currently have approximately 4,000 employees. Since its inception in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has raised $45 billion of equity capital, and currently has in excess of $60 billion of assets under management. The Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving. Over the past 27 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at starwoodcapital.com.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 27 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

