Vuori Announces Four C-Suite Hires

Vuori deepens their executive team with Chief Information Officer, Chief Operations Officer, Chief People Officer and General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

ENCINITAS, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Southern California inspired activewear brand Vuori announces the hire of four C-Suite executives including its Chief Operations Officer, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, Chief People Officer and Chief Information Officer. These key positions will help the brand to continue its global growth while providing enhanced infrastructure capabilities, leadership on key initiatives, and elevated performance and operations.

Vuori hired former Yeti executive Hugh Garrity to serve as its Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Garrity will focus on building pillars of sustainable scale across systems, tools and personnel to unlock Vuori's future growth, evolving the brand's sourcing, fulfillment and logistics footprint to build agility and redundancy into the operations, transforming planning structures, processes and organization while leveraging enterprise wide technology to efficiently scale, and embedding ESG initiatives throughout Vuori's value stream. Previously, Garrity served as the Head of Global Operations at Yeti where he spearheaded the brand's global operations throughout the pandemic, while establishing a new vision for end-to-end supply chain.

Additionally, Vuori has hired Libby Stockstill to serve as the brand's first General Counsel & Corporate Secretary. In this role, Stockstill will establish and lead Vuori's legal department, building the function from the ground up to holistically support the brand as it evolves from now to next and help shape the brand as it rapidly grows and scales. Previously, Stockstill was the Vice President & Global General Counsel at Vans where she was responsible for elevating, scaling, and optimizing the brand's global legal function and serving as a senior leader of VF Corporation. Stockstill also advised the company through periods of accelerated growth, digital transformation and unprecedented global volatility. Previous to her time with Vans, Stockstill served as the General Counsel (North America) of Billabong and its portfolio of brands. Prior to that, she practiced corporate law at Latham & Watkins LLP, representing public and private companies on M&A, securities and governance matters and advising her clients through transformational events and pivotal moments in their corporate history.

Vuori appointed Jen Frisch to serve as its first Chief People Officer. In this role, Frisch will be responsible for leading significant hiring initiatives to meet Vuori's growth plan across both Headquarters and Retail stores and defining the brand's people strategy, values and culture as Vuori scales and expands into new geographies. Before joining Vuori, she served as Senior Vice President, Partner Resources for Starbucks Coffee Company. Within this role she provided human resources leadership for over 220,000 employees across the North American Retail organization in over 17,000 stores including both Company Operated and Licensed Stores.

Lastly, Bryan Muehlberger joins Vuori as the brand's first Chief Information Officer. In this role, Muehlberger will oversee all Digital & Information Technology for the company, including Digital Omni-channel Commerce, including VuoriClothing.com and Retail Store Technology,, as well as implementing many new technologies for Vuori, such as a Modern ERP platform, Headless E-commerce solution, New Finance & Operations Planning tools and a new Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform. Prior to joining Vuori, Muehlberger previously served as the CIO of The Beachbody Company, a worldwide leader in health and fitness combining fitness, nutrition, and support. Bryan also served as the CIO of Redbull where he focused on transforming the brand's information technology department into a world-class business partner enabling the company to continue its rapid growth. Currently, Muehlberger sits on the advisory board for Bloomfilter.app, and is a founding Board Member of SustainableIT.org.

"We are excited to announce the hire of these executives as we continue to expand the Vuori brand and support our global growth," said Joe Kudla, Founder and CEO of Vuori. "Libby, Hugh, Jen and Bryan will be an integral part of our senior leadership team going forward. These executives have impressive backgrounds, combined with a unique passion for what they do that will contribute greatly to Vuori's vision for the future.

All of the newly appointed executive team reports to Founder and CEO Joe Kudla and have already started their posts.

Established in 2015 by Founder and CEO Joe Kudla, Vuori has grown to unicorn status thanks to its differentiated, versatile perspective on performance apparel. Expansion outside of the US is a key strategy for furthering the brand's growth and profitability. In October of 2021, Vuori received a $400 million investment by the SoftBank Vision Fund 2, which valued the brand at $4 billion.

As it reaches new markets around the globe, Vuori continues to enrich its product offering, support its sustainability goals and make key investments in infrastructure and people. The brand continues to expand retail locations in the United States and globally. Last year, Joe Kudla was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Pacific Southwest Award winner by Ernst & Young and Vuori also announced it is Climate Neutral Certified for the third year in a row.

Vuori draws inspiration from the active California lifestyle—an integration of fitness, yoga, surf and life. We make products that stand the test of time and hope to inspire others to live healthy, extraordinary lives. Vuori is much more than a brand. It's a way of life. Launched in 2015, Vuori delivers elevated, everyday essentials that blur the lines between fitness and life. An active yogi and surfer, founder Joe Kudla was motivated to create clothing that's Built to Move in. Styled For Life. Today, Vuori is available at retailers around the globe, and has stores in nearly 30 cities, including Malibu, New York and London.

With products that are designed to last, the Climate Neutral Certified brand is committed to sustainability, with a three-tiered approach: involving the use of recycled and sustainable materials, reducing plastic waste, and offsetting 100% of carbon emissions. Vuori's Investment in Happiness drives meaning for every area of the business, a philosophy and active commitment to the shared happiness of its team, customers, community, and the natural environment.

For more information, get in touch with us at vuoriclothing.com .

