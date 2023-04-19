Daniel Hertz Eva S50 Audio System reinvents audiophile equipment standards with a compact design and bass below 30Hz with no sub

VENICE, Italy, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing the "Eva S50 System," a high-performance, compact, affordable Daniel Hertz audio system that includes the Daniel Hertz Maria 50 with Eva speakers.

Like musical instrument makers, we build every product as though we were making it for ourselves.

Eva S50 makes you fall in love again by listening to music. Personally designed by Mark Levinson, Eva S50 delivers the magic you would expect from a $100,000+ system for $13,499.98.

Mark Levinson says, "Our new DH technology is scalable, we can now put the best within reach of more people. Eva, with bass below 30Hz with no subwoofer, satisfies the most demanding listeners with sound and features beyond many of the most expensive systems on the market."

The Maria 50, powered by the Daniel Hertz Mighty Cat™ amplifier chip with embedded C-Wave™ technology, delivers sound better than pure analog from any analog or digital source, including streaming.

Maria is a single-chassis design with the most elegant and shortest signal path possible, eliminating signal degradation caused by multiple component systems and the limitations of old technology.

The Maria 50 includes the functions of the digital-to-analog converter (DAC), preamplifier, power amplifier, and interconnect cables in one elegant chassis. An independent headphone amplifier is included with a ¼" front headphone jack, that can be fine-tuned to bring out the best in the headphones of your choice.

Maria 50 2-channel speaker outputs are rated at 150W per channel at 8 Ohms and 300W per channel at 4 Ohms with .002% THD (total harmonic distortion) across the audio band. Clipping is at considerably higher power.

The USB, coax, and WiFi inputs have 24/192 resolution. Maria 50's native resolution is 384 kHz PWM, 3ns. Bluetooth 5.2 offers full CD 16/44.1 resolution. Three pairs of analog 1 megohm inputs are provided with RCA connectors.

Exclusive Daniel Hertz in-house speaker connectors, with no extra solder joints or metal parts, provide the highest quality left and right speaker outputs.

Eva speakers are built with a Daniel Hertz 1" silk dome tweeter, 6" woofer, 2-way crossover, and black piano-finished cabinet with 25mm thick walls, all edges radiused.

Daniel Hertz is an artisanal company, not an industrial company. Dedicated engineers and craftspeople work like musical instrument makers, building every product as though we were making it for ourselves.

The Eva S50 System is available for immediate shipping on danielhertz.com for $13,499.98.

