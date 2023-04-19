IDB BANK ANNOUNCES MICHAL MIRON AS CALIFORNIA REGION MANAGER

Miron to bring 25 Years of Leadership and Industry Expertise to IDB to Oversee the Bank's west coast operations.



LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDB Bank, a New York-based private and commercial bank, today announced the appointment of Michal Miron as its new Executive Vice President and California Region Manager. In this role, she will lead the Bank's West Coast operations and strategic growth agenda across the region. As a member of the Senior Management Team, Michal will report directly to Ziv Biron, IDB Bank President & CEO.

(PRNewswire)

"We are very excited to welcome Michal to our team," said Biron. "A seasoned executive, Michal joins our team with the invaluable and unique experience that will help us to further our unique position as the largest Israeli bank in the United States and execute against our long-term growth strategy."

Prior to joining IDB, Michal served as the West Coast Market President of Bank Leumi USA [currently Valley National Bank]. In this role she successfully led the Commercial Banking group for the Bank's Western US targeted companies, effectively driving double-digit loan portfolio growth in recent years. Over the course of her 25-year-long career, she additionally held several leadership roles across Bank Leumi USA and Bank Leumi Le-Israel, including the Beverly Hills Branch Manager.

Michal received both a bachelor's degree in economics and a Master of Business Administration from Bar Ilan University in Israel, and has completed the Harvard Business School Women Leadership Forum. An active community leader, she serves as a volunteer for 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization Kid Save.

Michal joins IDB as part of the Bank's recent leadership transformation. Kiyoun Kim, IDB's former California Region Manager has assumed the role Chief Operating Officer, where she will oversee bank-wide operations and lead IDB's operational excellence efforts.

About Israel Discount Bank of New York ("IDBNY" or "IDB Bank")

IDB Bank is a New-York State-chartered commercial bank, a member of the FDIC, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Israel Discount Bank LTD., one of Israel's leading Banks. In addition to its Manhattan headquarters, IDB Bank operates full-service offices in California, Florida and the tristate area, including branch locations in Brooklyn, N.Y, Staten Island, N.Y and Short Hills, N.J. The Bank provides a complete range of private banking and commercial banking services to U.S and international clients.



For 70 years IDB Bank has built its business by fostering deep relationships with its clients, rapid decision-making, and the ability to develop custom-tailored solutions for both its domestic and international clientele.

IDB Bank is a registered service mark of Israel Discount Bank of New York. MEMBER FDIC.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IDB Bank