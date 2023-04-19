SOUTHWEST AIRLINES NAMED TO NEWSWEEK AND LATINO LEADERS MAGAZINE AWARDS LISTS DURING CELEBRATE DIVERSITY MONTH

Carrier named to America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 list by Newsweek and Latino Leaders Magazine Best Companies to Work for Latinos 2023

DALLAS, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) celebrates earning a spot on Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 and Latino Leaders Magazine Best Companies to Work for Latinos 2023. The Dallas-based carrier received these recognitions for providing a supportive workplace while fostering and celebrating diversity.

"We are committed to creating a workplace of belonging where all Employees feel seen, heard, and welcomed," said Juan Suarez, Vice President Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) at Southwest Airlines. "We want our People to show up as their authentic selves, bringing with them their unique perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds. Our Company is stronger when every Employee contributes to our success. We're honored to receive these awards, and we'll continue embracing all People into the Southwest Family."

A few examples of the supportive and inclusive work underway at Southwest Airlines® include:

The Company recently expanded its Employee-led Group program by establishing Employee Resource Groups (ERG) to promote inclusivity and help Employees take pride in their identity, Culture, and personal values. ERGs are formed by Employees and organized around a significant, specific and shared dimension of diversity or identity. Employees are encouraged to join one or more ERG that resonates with them since they are not exclusionary.

® added two new university partners to its Texas Southern University , a Historically Black College or University (HBCU), and Angelo State University , a Hispanic-Serving Institution in San Angelo, Texas . The carrier also partnered with Paul Quinn College , a Dallas -based HBCU becoming the college's official airline and a member of their Urban Work College Program. In 2022, Southwestadded two new university partners to its Destination 225° pilot training program including, a Historically Black College or University (HBCU), and, a Hispanic-Serving Institution in. The carrier also partnered with, a-based HBCU becoming the college's official airline and a member of their Urban Work College Program.

April 28, 2023 , Southwest Airlines, in partnership with the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) is accepting applications for the Additionally, through, Southwest Airlines, in partnership with the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) is accepting applications for the ¡Lánzate!/Take Off! Higher Education Travel Award Program helping Hispanic college students travel home to maintain important connections with their families.

Southwest is committed to equitable hiring practices and supporting underrepresented groups pursuing an aviation career. Join the Talent Community to learn more about employment opportunities at Southwest Airlines.

