Converged Technology Professionals Announces Partnership With Gartner

CHICAGO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Converged Technology Professionals, a technology consulting firm and recognized leader in enterprise cloud communication and professional services solutions, today announced their partnership with Gartner, the world's leading research and advisory company.

With the constant evolution of technology, CTPros recognizes the importance of staying at the forefront of the industry. By partnering with Gartner, CTPros can combine their hands-on expertise, including vendor-agnostic solution recommendations, the execution of hundreds of successful cloud implementations, and invaluable post-implementation support services, with Gartner's high-level knowledge and insight into the unified communications industry.

This yin and yang methodology enables CTPros to offer enhanced consultancy services to identify emerging trends in the market and then guide their customer's strategy to keep them ahead of their competitors while also providing business agility and financial flexibility.

"By partnering with Gartner, we are able to combine a top-down and bottom-up approach that ensures we are advising our clients with the best possible solutions," said Amy Roman, Chief Revenue Officer of CTPros. "Our goal is to help them achieve their business objectives by leveraging the latest technology and insights. We are thrilled to partner with Gartner and look forward to providing our customers with the best of both worlds."

Converged Technology Professionals is a technology and professional services consulting firm specializing in unified communications and contact center. They provide comprehensive, tailored guidance and support throughout their client's strategic adoption journey, from vendor evaluations and contractual advisement to a full suite of implementation and post-implementation services performed by their highly experienced team of in-house business and technical professionals.

