NightDragon, NEXTGEN Group Form Strategic Partnership to Bring Innovative Cyber Technology to Australia, New Zealand Region

NEXTGEN Group will work with NightDragon portfolio companies to expand their go-to-market capabilities and scale in the region

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NightDragon, a dedicated cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy investment and advisory firm, today announced a new partnership with NEXTGEN Group, a channel services and technology distribution company, to help NightDragon portfolio companies expand their go-to-market capabilities to the rapidly growing Australian and New Zealand markets through the company's unique channel services model and capabilities in the region.

NEXTGEN Group helps drive growth and scale for enterprise class technology vendors, channel partners, and end-customers in Australia, New Zealand and surrounding regions. Through NEXTGEN Group's oSpace business, its carefully selected portfolio is provided with guidance, support and services needed to understand the market and form a reseller and customer ecosystem, providing the vendor with a modern digital sales and channel management as a service. The proprietary program is designed to drive hyper scale for the companies, while also delivering essential cybersecurity innovation to customers across Australia and New Zealand.

For NightDragon portfolio companies, these capabilities enable expansion into a global region that is seeing rapidly growing demand for cybersecurity solutions. Australia's cybersecurity market alone, for instance, was estimated to be valued at $4.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to $5.8 billion by 2024. This represents only a fraction of the total opportunity available in the broader region, which only continues to grow as cyber threats escalate around the world. While the market in APAC is large, it is far from homogeneous comprising many countries, languages and jurisdictions at differing stages of adoption and maturity. Historically this has made it notoriously difficult for new market entrants - as many have discovered to their detriment - and NEXTGEN Group's offerings and oSpace in particular have been developed in response to this.

"We view Australia and New Zealand as critical markets to the cybersecurity industry and an essential piece of global innovation," said Dave DeWalt, Founder and CEO, NightDragon. "We were drawn to NEXTGEN Group's growth trajectory, high level of service and incredible customer base, each backed by their deep local cyber expertise. We look forward to partnering with them to drive incredible impact and growth for NightDragon portfolio companies in the region."

NEXTGEN Group is the newest addition to the NightDragon Masters Partnership Program, a collection of Master Service Agreement partnerships (MSA) that include preferred terms for NightDragon companies. NEXTGEN Group and NightDragon will work to identify NightDragon companies with a strong product and market fit for the region and apply the MSA framework to help them implement winning go-to-market strategies and solutions.

Through the new partnership, NightDragon companies will receive elevated levels of support, as well as preferred onboarding and enhanced levels of enablement. Additionally, they will receive ongoing support from oSpace, including business development, pre-sales support, transactional support and training and certification, as well as assistance with value proposition creation and vetted introductions to key channel partners in the region.

"This formal relationship with NightDragon builds on our focus, capability, and growth in the cybersecurity market. As a Group, we have built the foundation of our Cyber and Data Resilience practice on highly trained and experienced ex-military operatives and engaged the next generation of cybersecurity vendors to ensure the channel and customers have the right solutions to combat the dynamic market and rapidly changing threat vectors. Engaging with NightDragon's current and future portfolio will add significant value to this position, ensuring that the Australian and New Zealand market has a combination of the latest market leading cybersecurity solutions," said John Walters, CEO of NEXTGEN Group.

This partnership also expands NightDragon's capabilities under its ND Go-to-Market business unit, a dedicated set of playbooks, programs and partnerships in its proprietary NightScale platform to help accelerate its portfolio's go-to-market capabilities. NEXTGEN Group's leading go-to-market support and services and advisory capabilities will complement existing go-to-market partnerships.

"As we look to continue the global expansion of our organization, NightDragon continues to deliver innovative go-to-market partnerships that can help its portfolio companies expand our capabilities in high-growth global regions, such as Australia and New Zealand. In doing so, we not only accelerate our company growth but also reach the many customers around the world who need our innovative cybersecurity technologies to defend their organizations against today's greatest risks," said Paul Martini, CEO, iboss.

About NightDragon

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. Founded by Dave DeWalt, the NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. Read more about NightDragon at www.nightdragon.com.

About NEXTGEN Group

The NEXTGEN Group is a pioneering technology channel services group that supports the channel ecosystem. We do this by bringing together established and emerging technologies across cybersecurity, cloud, enterprise software and data management solutions that push the boundaries of what is possible – the next generation of IT knowledge, service, and delivery. The business is a hub of collaboration within the supply chain that makes it easy for technology partners to do business with international vendors on complex and ever-changing product suites. Our unique and award-winning combination of specialist knowledge, innovative technology platforms and complementary services enables our partners and vendors to stay relevant and remain ahead in this dynamic IT environment. For more information, please visit https://nextgen.group

About oSpace

oSpace is a unique digital market entry and growth engine that provides sales and channel management as a service to enterprise class technology vendors. oSpace leverages data driven sales intelligence to identify and target customers, influence them on the buying journey and deliver sales execution, resulting in increased pipeline, revenue, and scale. For more information, please visit https://ospace.nextgen.group/

