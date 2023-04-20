Phoenix Capital Group Partners with "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show"

Summary: Phoenix Capital Group, a leading mineral acquisitions company in the oil and natural gas industry, is excited to announce a new partnership with The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show.

DENVER, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Capital Group is excited to announce the company has partnered with "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show," one of the most-listened-to national talk radio programs in America, to discuss the firm's bond offerings and energy topics.

This 2023 partnership will touch on energy topics along with Phoenix Capital Group's alternative investment offerings that allow investors access to this important commodity. These corporate bonds range from 8% to 12% APY with various terms, maturities, and rates.

With so much uncertainty in the economy right now -- with rising inflation, the up-and-down stock market, and the uncertainty of retirement investments such as 401(k) plans -- diversifying your investments through Phoenix Capital Group is proving to be a good idea, as "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show" will highlight on their program, which touches on other important political conversations happening in the U.S.

Nationally syndicated by Premiere Networks, "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show" seeks to make sense in an everchanging world. Its debut in 2021 marked one of the most significant launches in talk radio history with more than 400 affiliates across the country.

Today, "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show" reaches nearly 7.5 million listeners monthly on more than 460 affiliate stations nationwide, covering 96.7% of the U.S. The podcast of the popular program averages more than 13 million downloads monthly. The duo is a perfect partner for Phoenix Capital Group, which is experiencing rapid growth of its own.

Since launching in 2019, Phoenix Capital Group has quickly become a leading oil and gas mineral rights acquisition and non-operated working interest enterprise. The family-owned company is focused on identifying untapped value on behalf of landowners throughout the country.

When people want to monetize their mineral assets, understanding what they own is the first part of the process. The team at Phoenix Capital Group represents landowners in this way, helping them maximize the value of their property's mineral assets.

The investments Phoenix Capital Group is offering in the oil and gas industry have current yields that range from 8% to 12% APY paid monthly. Both accredited and non-accredited investors can take advantage of these corporate bond offerings through Phoenix Capital Group.

While the company has already achieved immense success, the partnership with "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show" will only help Phoenix expand its reach.

"The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show" airs every weekday from noon to 3 p.m. ET. Listeners can also download or stream an on-demand replay of the show through podcast apps. For more information on "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show," visit www.ClayandBuck.com.

For more information on Phoenix Capital Group, visit www.phxonair.com.

