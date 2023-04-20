TIFIN's AMP Division Expands Its Data Science and Distribution Team with the Addition of Leading Industry Experts

TIFIN AMP has expanded its data science and distribution partnership talent, including former executives from Salesforce, Blackrock, Meta, and Alpha FMC.

This announcement follows the announcement of a strategic collaboration to receive data from Morningstar's platforms.

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK , April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN AMP , the AI Partner For Modern Distribution, announced the expansion of its data science and distribution teams with varying experiences and backgrounds. These hires include Nikhil Nawathe as the Head of Data Science at TIFIN AMP and Sam Browning as Director of Growth Partnerships.

Nikhil Nawathe joins as the Head of Data Science at TIFIN AMP. He holds a Master's degree from Cornell University and spent the last eight years at Meta, where he built and led a data science team focused on marketing effectiveness and driving impact to end clients. Nikhil will oversee the development of intelligent algorithms within TIFIN AMP to address the modern data and distribution frictions in the Asset Management industry.

Also part of this expansion, Sam Browning joins via global consultancy Alpha FMC to lead Growth Partnerships for TIFIN AMP. At Alpha FMC, Sam previously served as an Executive Director where he led complex strategy and operational transformation projects across Sales & Marketing Strategy, Data Science, Machine Learning, Analytics, Enterprise Data, CRM, and Distribution Technologies for Wealth and Asset Management Firms.

In addition to Nikhil and Sam, TIFIN AMP has also added a Data Science Lead from Blackrock and a new Director of Sales from Salesforce.

"I am very excited to welcome this new talent into TIFIN's AMP team," said Jack Swift, GM of TIFIN AMP. "We are leading the industry in the use of Data Science and AI to solve frictions facing Asset Managers to modernize their distribution. With these strong additions to the TIFIN AMP team, we believe the platform is uniquely positioned to help us and our partners grow faster."

