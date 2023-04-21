Finli Partners with The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) to Financially Lift Small Businesses

Partnership Comes on the Heels of Finli's Recent Product Revamp

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finli, a payment management platform built for service-based small businesses, announces a partnership with The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA). Together Finli and ICBA will give community banks the cutting edge solutions they need to support customers and impact communities.

Finli partners with The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) to support small businesses.

Since launching in 2020, Finli has provided small businesses a back-office digital platform for invoicing, payment collection, CRM, and communications. This past week, Finli launched an updated dashboard featuring enhanced collaborative functionality and deeper reporting, backed by Finli's security and safety.

As a part of ICBA's ThinkTECH Accelerator program, Finli will support banks in rebuilding trust and achieving more impact in their local communities. Finli's easily-to-implement solution helps bankers to support their customers more effectively while securing stickier deposits. Currently, Finli is connecting with credit unions, local banks and municipalities across the country to provide small businesses with valuable tools that help them thrive.

"From our inception, Finli's mission has been to support entrepreneurs, particularly those in service-based fields," says Lori Shao, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Finli. "In order to make the most impact in these communities, Finli looks to partner with more institutions that empower small businesses."

"At ICBA we are bringing visionaries and industry leaders together to redefine banking as we know it for an improved experience that strengthens the all-important customer relationship," ICBA Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer Charles E. Potts said.

Similar to how Finli is being embraced by the ICBA, the invoicing and CRM platform is also being widely welcomed by municipalities and other government institutions. Finli invites organizations that wish to provide their members or residents with business building solutions to contact the Finli team today .

About Finli

Finli is on a mission to financially lift local communities. An all-in-one payment management platform built for service-based small businesses in the US, Finli allows businesses to manage invoices, payments and customer communication in a single platform. Join the thousands of businesses who have saved hours this week with Finli, visit www.finli.com . And for more business resources, visit Finli's Finsider blog .

