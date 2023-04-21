HULU'S WHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP, HELMED BY GRAMMY® AWARD-WINNING DIRECTOR CALMATIC, LAUNCHES NEW EXTENDED TRAILER TODAY

20TH CENTURY STUDIOS' REMIX OF WHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP STARRING SINQUA WALLS & JACK HARLOW STREAMING ON HULU MAY 19TH

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to make waves throughout film, television, music, and culture at large, GRAMMY® Award-winning director, filmmaker, and producer Calmatic continues a busy creative season in 2023. He notably directed the anxiously awaited reboot of the classic White Men Can't Jump, and a new extended trailer for the film just dropped today. Watch the Extended Trailer HERE. It further hypes up the film and hints at the scope of Calmatic's vision with no shortage of energy, comedy, and charm.

White Men Can't Jump stars Sinqua Walls and multiplatinum six-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated superstar Jack Harlow in his official acting debut. The film exclusively debuts on HULU in the U.S. on May 19, 2023—in addition to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.

Calmatic has inspired conversation across media. No Jumper spoke to him during an extensive and fascinating podcast episode, while PIX11 NEWS featured him in a broadcast interview. Beyond plugs from the likes of MovieWeb, Los Angeles Sentinel traced his journey too.

Calmatic made his film directorial debut with the remix of the 90's classic, House Party, produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter's SpringHill Company in conjunction with New Line Cinema. Starring Jacob Latimore, Tosin Cole, and a wide range of cameos including Kid Cudi and LeBron James, the film opened in theaters nationwide in January and incited fan applause and critical praise from Esquire, BuzzFeed, BET, and Collider.

As one of the most influential music video directors of this era, the Los Angeles-born visionary lensed the music video for Lils Nas X's diamond-certified record "Old Town Road" [feat. Billy Cyrus]. He took home both a GRAMMY® Award for "Best Music Video" and an MTV VMA for "Best Direction." His videos have received billions of views, including visuals for Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Anderson .Paak, Pharrell Williams, and JAY-Z, to name a few. Most recently, he reteamed with Kendrick for the "Rich Spirit" music video, tallying 12 million views since its release late last year. Not to mention, he has been sought after by the likes of Target and Sprite for commercials. His Super Bowl commercial for Turbo Tax landed him "Director of the Year" from Ad Age.

