MIH Unveils Smart City Initiative, and Innovative Project X Prototype Set to Debut at Tokyo Motor Show

TAIPEI, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIH Consortium, an open electric vehicle (EV) initiative by Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), showcases expertise and innovation in the automotive supply chain on the global stage at 2023 Auto Shanghai. With over 2,600 global members across 14 working groups, MIH is striving to establish a comprehensive EV supply chain, with a particular focus on enabling the future of smart cities for mobility service providers and fleet operators.

Last November, MIH launched "Project X" to provide partners interested in entering the EV market with the freedom to select vehicle segment and specifications via a modular and highly customizable system. To showcase Project X's open and agnostic spirit and the technical achievements of MIH's working groups, an A-Segment three-seater electric vehicle has been designed as the initial demonstration model. The project is progressing steadily, and the Project X prototype is scheduled to make its debut at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo in October, with six-seater and nine-seater prototypes also expected to be launched within the next two years.

Jack Cheng, CEO of MIH Consortium, has reaffirmed the consortium's commitment to play a pivotal role in the future of global smart cities, participating actively in enabling services such as ride-hailing, carpooling, car-sharing, delivery, and logistics fleets. Cheng has further revealed that MIH plans to launch Proof of Concept (POC) projects in Southeast Asia, including Thailand and Japan, with the B2B approach based on "Project X" being the foundation in defining MIH's portfolio of EV products. Additionally, MIH has announced its intention to develop a new range of electric vehicles including tuk-tuks and commercial vehicles, including mini vans, 3.5-ton trucks, and 5-ton trucks.

Following MIH's participation in Taiwan's largest smart mobility exhibition, "2035 E-Mobility Taiwan & Taipei AMPA," their partners C2A Security, DeepDrive, Elaphe, FEV, Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii), HCMF Group, Longsys, UL Solutions and Voyager Technology is making another strong impression at the 2023 Shanghai International Auto Show, demonstrating cutting-edge technology solutions.

MIH is set to make significant strides in the global electric vehicle and smart mobility markets. The anticipated debut of the Project X prototype along with new smart city initiatives will be made at the Japan Mobility Show in October. MIH is committed to the development of smart city, customizable and modular vehicles, and global partnerships to offer compelling option for businesses seeking smart EV and mobility solutions.

About MIH Consortium

MIH Consortium is creating an open EV ecosystem that promotes collaboration in the mobility industry. We realize key technologies, develop reference designs and standards, while we bridge the gap between members in the ecosystem resulting in a lower barrier to entry, accelerated innovation, and shorter development cycles. Our goal is to bring the strategic partners together to build the next generation of EV, autonomous driving, and mobility service applications.

