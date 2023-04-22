SkyOne Federal Credit Union Partners with Evertreen.com to Combat Deforestation and Promote Habitat Protection Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyOne Federal Credit Union is excited to announce its partnership with Evertreen.com, a trailblazer in technological advancements that allow individuals worldwide to contribute to the wellbeing of our planet. This collaboration aims to combat deforestation and promote habitat protection in 12 countries worldwide, contributing to the achievement of several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals including Climate Action, Life on Land, Responsible Consumption and Production, Clean Water and Sanitation, No Poverty, and Sustainable Cities and Communities.

Through Evertreen's satellite monitoring service, SkyOne will have transparency in its tree planting efforts, allowing them to see the impact of their contributions. The public page also enables everyone to see the GPS coordinates of their trees, making it easy for people to see the impact of their contributions.

Tree planting has never been more critical than it is today, with the world facing a climate crisis. Trees function as a natural carbon sink and help mitigate the impact of climate change. In addition, trees help prevent soil erosion and support biodiversity by providing habitats for various species of animals and insects.

Evertreen's tree planting projects focus not only on environmental benefits but also on granting stable employment for local communities of farmers involved in the projects. By planting trees, SkyOne is not only contributing to environmental sustainability but also supporting local economies and communities.

"As a company, we have always prioritized environmental responsibility, and we are thrilled to work with Evertreen, a trailblazer in technological advancements that allow individuals worldwide to contribute to the wellbeing of our planet," said Donald Peaks, Chief Experience Officer for SkyOne Federal Credit Union.

SkyOne's sustainability capabilities are a strategic differentiator, and the company is proud to do its bit for the people, planet, and business. The Social Responsibility Program is a long-term initiative where the company aims to raise awareness and engage its internal community to deliver on various social topics.

In conclusion, the partnership with Evertreen represents a significant step towards SkyOne's sustainability journey. The company is thrilled to work with an organization that shares its values and is committed to creating a sustainable future. Together, they can combat deforestation, support local communities, and make a significant contribution to the environment. SkyOne encourages everyone to join them in their efforts to create a sustainable future for all.

Founded in 1949, SkyOne Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution with over 55,000 members nationwide and $885 million in assets, headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

