Bloom Science Completes Enrollment in Phase 1 Trial of BL-001, a First-in-Class Therapy Being Developed for Dravet Syndrome

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom Science, Inc., a clinical-stage, central nervous system (CNS) company focused on discovering and developing breakthrough therapeutics that target the Gut-Brain Axis, today announced that the company has completed enrollment in all four cohorts of healthy adult participants as part of its Phase 1 clinical trial. Bloom is developing BL-001 for Dravet syndrome, a rare pediatric epilepsy that significantly impacts individuals throughout their lifetime.

BL-001 is a Live Biotherapeutic Product Developed to Replicate the Antiepileptic Effects of the Ketogenic Diet

"The initial dosing and completion of enrollment of our Phase 1 clinical trial for BL-001 represents a huge milestone for Bloom Science and for the epilepsy community as we advance our clinical development program for Dravet syndrome and other developmental epilepsies," said Christopher Reyes, PhD, founder and CEO of Bloom Science. "We believe BL-001 has the potential to provide patients with the same neurological and seizure relief benefits of the Ketogenic Diet, but in the form of a simple daily oral therapeutic. Our preclinical studies have shown that BL-001 possesses strong potential to reduce neuronal hyperexcitability, control seizures and overcome drug-resistance with significantly fewer side effects compared to other drugs on the market. We are committed to developing a more holistic therapy for patients with Dravet syndrome that not only reduces seizure burden, but also treats significant comorbidities."

Bloom's BL-001 is an orally administered Live Biotherapeutic Product reverse translated from the positive clinical outcomes associated with the Ketogenic Diet in treating refractory epilepsy. The Phase 1 study of BL-001 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single-center, multiple ascending dose study in healthy volunteers. The primary objective of this study is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of BL-001. A total of 32 healthy adult volunteers have been enrolled, across four dose cohorts and randomized in a 3 to 1 ratio of BL-001 to placebo. The trial will also evaluate the effects of BL-001 on the gut microbiota and pharmacodynamic biomarkers.

The Phase 1 trial is being conducted in Europe. Following successful completion of the Phase 1 trial, Bloom intends to initiate a Phase 2 study in patients with Dravet syndrome.

More information about the Phase 1 trial is available at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05818306).

About Dravet Syndrome

Dravet syndrome, a rare and devastating treatment-resistant form of childhood epilepsy, presents significant unmet needs for patients. Patients typically try many different medications, sometimes experiencing significant side effects, yet seizures remain difficult to control and are not well managed with current medications. Dravet syndrome is characterized by intractable seizures and significant developmental delays. The onset of seizures is usually between five and eight months of age, after previous normal development. Dravet syndrome affects nearly every aspect of patients' and their families' lives. Ten to twenty percent of individuals with the condition do not survive beyond the age of ten. Beyond medication, the ketogenic diet is also used to treat Dravet syndrome.

About BL-001

BL-001 is a first-in-class, orally delivered, Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) being developed by Bloom Science for the potential treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and other rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs). BL-001 is designed to replicate the antiepileptic effect of the Ketogenic Diet to modulate gamma aminobutyric acid (GABA) and other key bioenergetic pathways to suppress hyperexcitability which is a key driver in seizures. BL-001 contains two rationally selected human gut microbes that have been shown in both cell-based assays and animal studies to eliminate hyper-excitatory activity, increase GABA in the hippocampus and significantly reduce or eliminate both seizure frequency and duration.

About Bloom Science

Bloom Science is a clinical-stage, central nervous system (CNS) company, trailblazing a path to transformative, novel therapeutics for patients with rare and complex neurological disorders. Bloom's proprietary discovery platform, IrisRx™ enables a fundamentally different approach to developing medicines by harnessing our expanding insight into the Gut-Brain Axis to design and develop therapeutics that target novel biology with superior safety profiles. The IrisRx™ platform unlocks the potential for developing multi-functional therapeutics from the most common cell type in the human body, gut commensal microbes, while also utilizing an expanding proprietary knowledge base to advance therapeutic candidates based on synthetic biology. Bloom Science is advancing a deep pipeline of programs, including Dravet syndrome, other rare epilepsies, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), and other neurodegenerative and cognitive disorders.

