Daniel P. Amos Honored as a 2023 Georgia Trustee

COLUMBUS, Ga., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The company announced today that Aflac Incorporated Chairman and CEO Daniel P. Amos was inducted as a 2023 Georgia Trustee – the highest honor the State of Georgia can bestow on an individual – by the Georgia Historical Society and U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock. President and CEO of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Donna W. Hyland was also inducted alongside Amos at the Georgia Historical Society's Trustees Gala in downtown Savannah, where the Georgia Historical Society is located.

Each year, the Georgia Historical Society and the Office of the Governor appoint new trustees whose actions of service, philanthropy and leadership have helped shape the state.

"Tonight, we honor two outstanding Georgians, Donna Hyland and Dan Amos," said Dr. W. Todd Groce, president and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society at the Trustees Gala on Saturday. "Through their service, leadership, and accomplishments, they represent the founding principle of the original Trustees: Non Sibi, Sed Aliis, which means 'Not for self, but for others.'"

Amos and Hyland have shared a longstanding partnership and dedication to helping children live healthy lives. In 1995, Dan and his wife Kathelen Amos, president of the Aflac Foundation, were inspired to spearhead Aflac's decades-long commitment to supporting children diagnosed with cancer and their families. Since then, the company, its employees and its independent sales associates have contributed more than $167 million to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, which has become nationally renowned as one of the leading childhood cancer, hematology, and blood and marrow transplant programs in the United States. U.S. News and World Report has recognized the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center as one of the top pediatric cancer programs in the United States, also treating other rare blood disorders, including sickle cell disease. In taking this commitment to the next level, Amos has been a driving force behind the introduction of My Special Aflac Duck®, the company's social robot that uses medical play, lifelike movement and emotions to engage and help comfort kids during their cancer care and most recently, sickle cell disease treatment. My Special Aflac Duck received TIME magazine's recognition as one of the "Best Inventions;" the Consumer Electronics Show's award as "Best in Show;" and SXSW's top award in the "Robotics and Hardware" category. The company has provided more than 22,000 of these robotic companions, free of charge, to children three and older in the U.S., Japan and Northern Ireland, at a cost to the company of approximately $200 per duck. In Japan, Amos has also spearheaded the establishment of the Aflac Parents House, with two locations in Tokyo and one in Osaka that have helped more than 149,000 children and their families who are facing cancer and other diseases.

Amos joined Aflac in his teens, working summers, and after graduating from college with a degree in insurance and risk management, he joined the sales area, working on commissions. Under his leadership, his sales territory, Alabama/West Florida, was the number-one-producing area in 1981 and 1982. He became president of Aflac in 1983 and chief operating officer of Aflac in 1987. He became chief executive officer in 1990 and was named chairman of the Board in 2001. In January 2000, Amos launched the popular Aflac Duck advertising campaign, transforming Aflac from a successful supplemental insurance company to a top international brand recognized by FORTUNE magazine as one of the World's Most Admired Companies for 22 years. His commitment to ethical business practices has led the Ethisphere Institute to recognize Aflac Incorporated as a World's Most Ethical Company for 17 consecutive years, making Aflac the only insurance company in the world to appear on this list every year since the inception of the award in 2007. Amos has also appeared five times on Institutional Investor magazine's lists of America's Best CEOs for the insurance category and has been recognized five times as one of the 100 Best-Performing CEOs in the World by the Harvard Business Review. Amos is a past recipient of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Award and the Anti-Defamation League's Torch of Liberty Award. He is also a former member of the board of trustees of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, chairman emeritus of the board of the Japan-America Society of Georgia, and chairman emeritus of the University of Georgia Foundation. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a bachelor's degree in insurance and risk management.

As a Georgia Trustee, Amos and Hyland join dozens of other dedicated state leaders such as Hank Aaron, Ted Turner, Paul Bowers, Dan Cathy, Arthur Blank, Shirley Franklin and Andrew Young.

