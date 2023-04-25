Lorestry Raises Awareness of Infant Emotional Health & Development Monitoring

CONCORD, Mass., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alea Diagnostics , a company dedicated to supporting newborn and child development, has been recognized by the Information is Beautiful 2022 awards, presented by the Data Visualization Society . The presentation of baby feelings in the Lorestry app, was submitted for consideration to their panel of experts.

Lorestry™ the next generation baby tracker for a new generation of parents. Data mapped to be useful, meaningful, and readable. (PRNewswire)

Lorestry is intended to raise awareness of the importance of infant mental health monitoring in a post-pandemic world.

Designed to capture the day to day emotions of a baby as viewed through the eyes of their parents, this data visualization feature of Lorestry is intended to raise parental awareness of the importance of infant and child mental health monitoring in a post-pandemic world.

Lorestry was nominated for the special Exemplary Book category, and was recognized as an "exceptional resource in the data visualization canon." Lorestry's designer is Linda Craib RN, MBA , the founder of Alea Diagnostics; Emily Hogarth of Edinburgh, Scotland is Lorestry's illustrator.

Lorestry provides parents with private, on-demand, real-time reports of child development progression, and a data set that they control, for sharing observations with their child's care and early education teams. As the market's only child development monitoring solution that maps to global Snomed codes, Lorestry enables data sharing without geographic boundaries.

In 2022, the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics called for new tools designed for development monitoring - Lorestry meets this critical unmet market need.

Recently the CDC has updated autism prevalence rates to 1 in 36 children (for children born in 2012). Studies of newborns born during the pandemic are increasingly raising alarms about the developmental health and needs of an ever growing number of children.

Lorestry hopes to work with action-oriented organizations with a desire to proactively address and impact the child mental/developmental crisis through early identification and referrals to care.

About Lorestry

The Lorestry child development monitoring system by Alea Diagnostics, Inc. includes the free Lorestry app and (paid) companion reports that can be obtained as an in-app purchase, directly from Lorestry, and at a discount through leading employers, NICUs, birthing centers, midwives, and doulas.

Lorestry is designed to celebrate a child’s life, growth, and progression. Lorestry defines and ushers in the NEW Child Development Monitoring category for children’s overall well-being. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alea Diagnostics, Inc.