QDOBA Mexican Eats® Celebrates Return of Seasonal Mango Salsa

After a four-year hiatus, one of the leading fast casual Mexican restaurants welcomes back fan-favorite, tropical Mango Salsa — the perfect complement to Citrus Lime Shrimp or any create your own entrée

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Back by popular demand, QDOBA today announced the historic return of a fan-favorite menu item and perfect complement for seasonal meals: bold and bright Mango Salsa! After a four-year hiatus, a leading fast casual Mexican brand is inviting guests to enhance their entrées or sides of chips with the sweet, tropical flavor of this seasonal salsa — available now for a limited time. Mango Salsa is made in-house daily with ripe mangoes, juicy tomatoes, crisp red onion, jalapeno, lime juice and cilantro. As with all premium toppings at QDOBA, including hand-smashed guacamole and signature 3-cheese queso, fans may enjoy the tasty, seasonal salsa free of charge on any entrée.

"We love and are always listening to our passionate fans; we heard them clamoring for the tropical flavors of our Mango Salsa and so we brought it back," said Karin Silk, Chief Marketing Officer at QDOBA. "We are constantly searching for new ways to excite our guests and keep them coming back for more. Offering unique flavors is what we do best and we are one of the only fast casual restaurants to offer a tropical salsa. We look forward to seeing all the combinations our guests come up with to create their personal masterpiece."

The tropical Mango Salsa will be featured in two new chef-crafted entrées, the Mango Shrimp and Mango Chicken Bowls. Both bowls are topped with a generous dollop of Mango Salsa, tortilla strips, cotija cheese, citrus lime vinaigrette, cilantro lime rice, crisp romaine and black beans. Whether fans choose to feast on the bowls or create their own masterpiece based on personal preferences, QDOBA's Mango Salsa will brighten any bowl, burrito, salad, quesadilla or side of chips.

QDOBA's Mango Salsa is exclusively available in-restaurant, online, through the QDOBA website and app for pickup or delivery, and catering at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada. For more information about QDOBA and its flavorful, chef-crafted menu, please visit www.QDOBA.com.

