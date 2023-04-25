Registration Opens for 2023 International Space Station Research and Development Conference in Seattle

Science Educator Dr. Ainissa Ramirez to Give Keynote Address

SEATTLE, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for the 12th annual International Space Station Research and Development Conference (ISSRDC), July 31-August 3, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Seattle, Washington.

ISSRDC brings together leaders from the commercial sector, U.S. government agencies, and academic communities to foster innovation and discovery onboard the International Space Station (ISS). ISSRDC 2023 will showcase how the space station continues to provide a valuable platform for research and technology development that benefits humanity and enables a robust and sustainable market in low Earth orbit.

Science educator and award-winning author Ainissa Ramirez, Ph.D., will join the conference as a keynote speaker. Dr. Ramirez is a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education advocate who speaks internationally on the importance of making science fun and understandable to audiences of all ages, and has delivered a TED talk on the importance of science education. She has been awarded prizes from the U.S. National Science Foundation, the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the American Institute of Physics.

Dr. Ramirez received her bachelor's degree from Brown University and her doctorate from Stanford, both in materials science and engineering. She began her career as a scientist at Bell Laboratories in Murray Hill, New Jersey, where she created award-winning inventions and received six patents. Dr. Ramirez then joined the faculty at Yale, where she rose to the rank of associate professor of mechanical engineering. She is also the author of the award-winning book "The Alchemy of Us: How Humans and Matter Transformed One Another" (The MIT Press, 2020), which examines how technology shaped humanity.

A series of announcements in the coming weeks will highlight other dynamic keynote speakers and panel sessions for ISSRDC 2023. In addition, this year's conference will feature plenary presentations, technical sessions, workshops, and an investor session. A marketplace expo will allow companies to showcase how they are advancing opportunities in low Earth orbit and will provide a venue to meet with researchers and stakeholders.

The conference is hosted by the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, Inc. (CASIS), manager of the ISS National Laboratory; NASA; and the American Astronautical Society (AAS). While this is an in-person event, those not able to travel to Seattle will have the opportunity to view keynotes and plenary sessions via livestream.

To learn more about the conference, including how to register, exhibit, and become a sponsor for ISSRDC, please visit www.issconference.org.

To download a high-resolution photo for this release, click here.

About the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory:

The International Space Station (ISS) is a one-of-a-kind laboratory that enables research and technology development not possible on Earth. As a public service enterprise, the ISS National Lab allows researchers to leverage this multiuser facility to improve life on Earth, mature space-based business models, advance science literacy in the future workforce, and expand a sustainable and scalable market in low Earth orbit. Through this orbiting national laboratory, research resources on the ISS are available to support non-NASA science, technology and education initiatives from U.S. government agencies, academic institutions, and the private sector. The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, Inc. (CASIS) manages the ISS National Lab, under Cooperative Agreement with NASA, facilitating access to its permanent microgravity research environment, a powerful vantage point in low Earth orbit, and the extreme and varied conditions of space. To learn more about the ISS National Lab, visit www.ISSNationalLab.org .

Media Contact: Patrick O'Neill

904-806-0035

PONeill@ISSNationalLab.org

View original content:

SOURCE International Space Station National Lab