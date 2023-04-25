Trillium Engineering announces collaboration with SightX, a technology company specializing in Edge AI

HOOD RIVER, Ore., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Engineering, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-quality imaging systems for manned and unmanned aircrafts performing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, announced a new collaboration with SightX, a deep-tech company specializing in Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI). This partnership, which entails the integration of SightX's advanced AI into Trillium's gimbals, will expand Trillium's data products offering and further amplify customers' abilities to execute ISR missions.

SightX's groundbreaking Merlin software offers an advanced multi-object acquisition engine for mission-critical airborne applications at all wavelengths. Combining these modern processing capabilities with Trillium's high-end raw video at the edge provides a valuable asset to warfighters by reducing the clutter of information at the ground station and enhancing the ability to deliver critical capabilities in comms-denied environments. All Trillium gimbals now support the ability to detect, track, and classify objects in both the visible and infrared spectrums with a human "on the loop", instead of having to always be "in the loop".

"This advancement will dramatically enhance the accuracy and efficiency of ISR missions," said Ryan O'Connor, Trillium's VP of Engineering. "Our collaboration with SightX delivers improved geolocation target accuracy, greater capacity to derive valuable insights from video imagery, and allows for data processing to occur onboard the UAS. This means operators will only receive important data (rather than all the data) in a much higher-quality format for assessment."

To date, Trillium gimbals have been equipped with onboard processing to support target locations up to and exceeding Category 1, as well as high-quality video, still image recording, and downlink. In addition, Trillium's ground station software, SkyLink, provides a powerful user interface to support gimbal control, video and telemetry recording, target tracking, and a 3D map with target breadcrumbs and measurements displayed.

"These features aren't currently available for Group 2 or 3 UAS gimbals," said Mark Mirelez, CEO of Trillium Engineering. "Such capabilities have significant military and commercial applications, allowing for POL data, object identification and cueing, and most importantly, allowing for AI processing at the edge in a GPS-denied environment."

Founded in 2013, Trillium Engineering is a technology company headquartered in Hood River, Oregon, which specializes in designing and manufacturing gimbaled camera systems for tactical unmanned aircraft and has delivered over 2000 gimbals for the USG. Trillium's customers include prime defense contractors, leading aircraft manufacturers, and military and government end users. For more information about Trillium Engineering visit trilliumeng.com.

Sightx builds mission-focused AI products for the Aerospace, Defense & HLS sectors. Having its headquarters in Israel, Sightx provides data-driven computer vision capabilities that are also SWaP sensitive solutions and runs, in real time, on light SOMs. It's deep learning algorithms are operating at the edge of the battlefield - drones, UAV's, naval platforms, AFVs, observation towers, tactical surveillance platforms and more, providing real-time situational awareness to assist humanity overcome the battlefield challenges. For more information about SightX, visit sightx.ai.

