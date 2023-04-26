Group 1 Automotive Announces Record First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Record first quarter total revenues, new vehicle revenues and units sold, increased 7.4%, 12.1% and 7.9%, respectively, over the comparable prior year period

All-time record quarterly parts and service revenues and gross profit, increased 16.0% and 14.4%, respectively, over the comparable prior year period

Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $11.12 and record first quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) of $10.93

HOUSTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international, Fortune 300 automotive retailer with 203 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today reported record financial results for the first quarter of 2023 ("current quarter"), highlighted by a first quarter record adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) of $10.93 and all-time record quarterly parts and service revenues and gross profit.

The current quarter consolidated parts and service revenues and gross profit of $548.3 million and $297.3 million, respectively, were the highest in Company history. Record first quarter new vehicle revenues of $2.0 billion outperformed the prior year period, providing double digit growth. Retail used vehicle units sold was also a first quarter record, reflecting our efforts to use our existing franchise dealership network to expand our used vehicle market share.

"Group 1 achieved another strong quarter. Our teams delivered record aftersales performances in both the U.S. and U.K., as a result of ongoing investment in aftersales in areas such as technician recruitment, innovation, and technology. Our customers continue to respond by trusting us with their business," said Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Record first quarter new vehicle revenues are a result to some degree of elevated prices from ongoing inventory shortages. Some manufacturers are maintaining production discipline into the future. Our days' supply continues well below historical averages and is single digits in some of our critical brands. We also saw outstanding success with AcceleRide® in the quarter, setting another sales record where our customers engaged on a deeper level than ever before."

Reconciliations for financial results, non-GAAP metrics, and diluted earnings per common share between continuing and discontinued operations are included in the accompanying financial tables.

Current Quarter Results Overview

Total revenues for the current quarter were $4.1 billion, a 7.4% increase compared to $3.8 billion for the first quarter of 2022 ("prior year quarter").

Net income from continuing operations for the current quarter was $158.8 million, a 21.1% decrease compared to $201.1 million for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $156.1 million, a 15.4% decrease compared to $184.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $11.12, a 5.6% decrease compared to $11.78 for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $10.93, a 1.1% increase over the prior year quarter of $10.81. Current quarter and prior year quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations exclude adjusted diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations of $(0.02) and $0.11, respectively.

First Quarter 2023 Key Performance Metrics (year-over-year comparable period basis) Consolidated Same Store (a non-GAAP

measure) Reported: 1Q23 Change 1Q23 Change Total revenues $4.1B +7.4 % $3.9B +3.9 % Total gross profit ("GP") $727.9M +0.4 % $689.9M (2.5) % NV units sold 39,649 +7.9 % 37,679 +5.4 % NV GP per retail unit ("PRU") $4,710 (14.0) % $4,659 (15.2) % Used vehicle ("UV") retail units sold 45,437 +3.7 % 43,177 +0.8 % UV retail GP PRU $1,689 (15.8) % $1,701 (15.4) % Parts & service ("P&S") GP $297.3M +14.4 % $282.5M +11.4 % P&S Gross Margin ("GM") 54.2 % (0.7) % 54.1 % (0.7) % Finance and Insurance ("F&I") revenues $165.1M (4.6) % $156.3M (7.4) % F&I GP PRU $1,940 (9.7) % $1,933 (10.1) % Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a % of GP 63.6 % +584 bps 63.7 % +328 bps Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP 63.7 % +300 bps 63.6 % +312 bps

Corporate Development

In March 2023, the Company acquired a Chevrolet dealership that is the 5th ranked Chevrolet dealership in new vehicle volume in Florida. This acquisition is expected to generate $150.0 million of annual revenues.

In March 2023, the Company disposed of one dealership in New Jersey and terminated one franchise in New Mexico. In April 2023, the Company disposed of one dealership in New York. These dealerships generated approximately $50.0 million in annualized revenues.

From January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2023, the Company actively pursued growth opportunities with the acquisition and integration of dealership operations with total expected annual revenues of $3.6 billion. Over the same period, portfolio optimization activities resulted in opportunistic dispositions of certain dealerships and the Company's Brazilian operations, with annual revenues of $470.0 million and $319.8 million, respectively, based on the most recent annual period prior to disposition.

Share Repurchases

During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 180,982 shares, representing approximately 1.3% of the Company's current year beginning outstanding common shares, at an average price per common share of $191.85, for a total of $34.7 million, excluding excise taxes of $0.2 million. During the eighteen-month period ended March 31, 2023, the Company repurchased 4,180,353 shares, at an average price per common share of $178.91, for a total of $747.9 million, representing approximately 23.1% of the eighteen-month period's beginning outstanding common shares.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had an aggregate 14.1 million outstanding common shares and unvested restricted stock awards. The Company currently has $128.5 million remaining on its Board authorized common share repurchase program.

Future repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements, and other corporate considerations, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, and subject to Board approval and covenant restrictions.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change REVENUES:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 1,955.7

$ 1,745.1

$ 210.6

12.1 % Used vehicle retail sales

1,348.9

1,359.9

(11.0)

(0.8) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

112.0

93.5

18.5

19.8 % Parts and service sales

548.3

472.9

75.5

16.0 % Finance, insurance and other, net

165.1

173.0

(7.9)

(4.6) % Total revenues

4,130.0

3,844.4

285.7

7.4 % COST OF SALES:















New vehicle retail sales

1,769.0

1,543.9

225.1

14.6 % Used vehicle retail sales

1,272.1

1,272.0

0.1

— % Used vehicle wholesale sales

110.0

90.6

19.3

21.3 % Parts and service sales

251.0

213.1

37.9

17.8 % Total cost of sales

3,402.1

3,119.7

282.4

9.1 % GROSS PROFIT

727.9

724.7

3.2

0.4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses

462.8

418.5

44.4

10.6 % Depreciation and amortization expense

22.4

21.2

1.2

5.8 % Asset impairments

1.1

—

1.1

100.0 % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

241.5

285.0

(43.5)

(15.3) % Floorplan interest expense

12.6

5.3

7.4

139.4 % Other interest expense, net

19.7

17.4

2.2

12.9 % Other expense

2.8

—

2.8

100.0 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

206.4

262.3

(55.9)

(21.3) % Provision for income taxes

47.6

61.2

(13.6)

(22.2) % Net income from continuing operations

158.8

201.1

(42.3)

(21.1) % Net (loss) income from discontinued operations

(0.3)

1.8

(2.1)

(118.3) % NET INCOME

$ 158.4

$ 202.9

$ (44.5)

(21.9) % Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

4.1

5.9

(1.8)

(30.9) % Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 154.4

$ 197.1

$ (42.7)

(21.7) % Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 11.12

$ 11.78

$ (0.66)

(5.6) % Diluted (loss) earnings per share from discontinued operations

$ (0.02)

$ 0.11

$ (0.13)

(121.9) % DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 11.10

$ 11.88

$ (0.79)

(6.6) % Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding

13.9

16.6

(2.7)

(16.1) % Weighted average participating securities

0.4

0.5

(0.1)

(25.9) % Total weighted average shares

14.3

17.1

(2.8)

(16.4) % Effective tax rate on continuing operations

23.1 %

23.3 %

(0.3) %





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information — Consolidated (Unaudited)





















March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:











(In millions)















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 21.3

$ 47.9

$ (26.6)

(55.6) % Inventories, net

$ 1,540.0

$ 1,356.6

$ 183.5

13.5 % Floorplan notes payable, net (1)

$ 1,146.1

$ 1,005.2

$ 141.0

14.0 % Total debt

$ 1,988.5

$ 2,082.5

$ (94.0)

(4.5) % Total equity

$ 2,352.5

$ 2,237.5

$ 115.0

5.1 % (1) Amounts are net of offset accounts of $122.8 and $153.6, respectively.





Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022 NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX:



United States

77.9 %

80.3 % United Kingdom

22.1 %

19.7 %









NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX:



Toyota/Lexus

22.1 %

23.0 % Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/SEAT/SKODA

17.7 %

15.3 % BMW/MINI

12.3 %

13.1 % Ford/Lincoln

8.3 %

8.2 % Honda/Acura

7.2 %

8.0 % Chevrolet/GMC/Buick

6.7 %

6.2 % Mercedes-Benz/Sprinter

6.5 %

5.9 % Hyundai/Kia/Genesis

5.1 %

4.3 % Nissan

4.1 %

4.6 % Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM

3.6 %

5.2 % Subaru

2.8 %

3.0 % Jaguar/Land Rover

2.0 %

1.4 % Mazda

1.2 %

1.4 % Other

0.4 %

0.3 %



100.0 %

100.0 %





March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022 DAYS' SUPPLY IN INVENTORY (1):











Consolidated











New vehicle inventory

25

24

11 Used vehicle inventory

30

34

33 U.S.











New vehicle inventory

27

21

9 Used vehicle inventory

25

28

28 U.K.











New vehicle inventory

19

36

17 Used vehicle inventory

44

63

52 (1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated based on inventory unit levels and 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 1,955.7

$ 1,745.1

$ 210.6

12.1 %



$ (33.9)

14.0 % Used vehicle retail sales 1,348.9

1,359.9

(11.0)

(0.8) %



(33.2)

1.6 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 112.0

93.5

18.5

19.8 %



(3.1)

23.1 % Total used 1,460.9

1,453.4

7.5

0.5 %



(36.3)

3.0 % Parts and service sales 548.3

472.9

75.5

16.0 %



(7.7)

17.6 % F&I, net 165.1

173.0

(7.9)

(4.6) %



(1.7)

(3.5) % Total revenues $ 4,130.0

$ 3,844.4

$ 285.7

7.4 %



$ (79.8)

9.5 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 186.7

$ 201.3

$ (14.5)

(7.2) %



$ (3.1)

(5.7) % Used vehicle retail sales 76.7

87.8

(11.1)

(12.6) %



(1.8)

(10.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 2.0

2.8

(0.8)

(28.8) %



—

(29.5) % Total used 78.8

90.7

(11.9)

(13.1) %



(1.8)

(11.2) % Parts and service sales 297.3

259.8

37.5

14.4 %



(4.5)

16.2 % F&I, net 165.1

173.0

(7.9)

(4.6) %



(1.7)

(3.5) % Total gross profit $ 727.9

$ 724.7

$ 3.2

0.4 %



$ (11.1)

2.0 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 9.5 %

11.5 %

(2.0) %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.7 %

6.5 %

(0.8) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales 1.8 %

3.0 %

(1.2) %













Total used 5.4 %

6.2 %

(0.8) %













Parts and service sales 54.2 %

54.9 %

(0.7) %













Total gross margin 17.6 %

18.9 %

(1.2) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 39,649

36,733

2,916

7.9 %









Retail used vehicles sold 45,437

43,806

1,631

3.7 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 10,374

9,099

1,275

14.0 %









Total used 55,811

52,905

2,906

5.5 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 49,651

$ 47,509

$ 2,142

4.5 %



$ (529)

5.6 % Used vehicle retail $ 29,687

$ 31,043

$ (1,356)

(4.4) %



$ (730)

(2.0) % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 4,710

$ 5,479

$ (769)

(14.0) %



$ (78)

(12.6) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,689

$ 2,005

$ (316)

(15.8) %



$ (39)

(13.8) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 194

$ 310

$ (116)

(37.5) %



$ 2

(38.1) % Total used $ 1,411

$ 1,714

$ (303)

(17.7) %



$ (31)

(15.8) % F&I PRU $ 1,940

$ 2,148

$ (207)

(9.7) %



$ (21)

(8.7) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 462.8

$ 418.5

$ 44.4

10.6 %



$ (7.8)

12.5 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 463.6

$ 439.8

$ 23.8

5.4 %



$ (7.7)

7.2 % SG&A as % gross profit 63.6 %

57.7 %

5.8 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 63.7 %

60.7 %

3.0 %













Operating margin % 5.8 %

7.4 %

(1.6) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 5.9 %

6.9 %

(1.0) %













Pretax margin % 5.0 %

6.8 %

(1.8) %













Adjusted pretax margin % (2) 4.9 %

6.3 %

(1.4) %













Floorplan expense:























Floorplan interest expense $ 12.6

$ 5.3

$ 7.4

139.4 %



$ (0.2)

144.0 % Less: Floorplan assistance (3) 14.6

14.0

0.5

3.7 %



—

3.8 % Net floorplan expense $ (1.9)

$ (8.8)

$ 6.8







$ (0.2)





(1) Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. (3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





















Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 1,608.6

$ 1,433.1

$ 175.5

12.2 % Used vehicle retail sales

1,030.1

1,037.9

(7.8)

(0.8) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

82.4

57.2

25.1

43.9 % Total used

1,112.4

1,095.1

17.3

1.6 % Parts and service sales

473.8

408.4

65.4

16.0 % F&I, net

147.6

154.7

(7.1)

(4.6) % Total revenues

$ 3,342.4

$ 3,091.3

$ 251.0

8.1 % Gross profit:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 154.1

$ 173.3

$ (19.2)

(11.1) % Used vehicle retail sales

59.8

68.7

(8.9)

(12.9) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

2.2

3.2

(1.0)

(31.1) % Total used

62.0

71.9

(9.9)

(13.7) % Parts and service sales

253.8

221.0

32.9

14.9 % F&I, net

147.6

154.7

(7.1)

(4.6) % Total gross profit

$ 617.6

$ 620.9

$ (3.3)

(0.5) % Gross margin:















New vehicle retail sales

9.6 %

12.1 %

(2.5) %



Used vehicle retail sales

5.8 %

6.6 %

(0.8) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

2.7 %

5.7 %

(3.0) %



Total used

5.6 %

6.6 %

(1.0) %



Parts and service sales

53.6 %

54.1 %

(0.5) %



Total gross margin

18.5 %

20.1 %

(1.6) %



Units sold:















Retail new vehicles sold

30,883

29,498

1,385

4.7 % Retail used vehicles sold

34,440

33,940

500

1.5 % Wholesale used vehicles sold

7,480

6,001

1,479

24.6 % Total used

41,920

39,941

1,979

5.0 % Average sales price per unit sold:















New vehicle retail

$ 52,086

$ 48,583

$ 3,503

7.2 % Used vehicle retail

$ 29,909

$ 30,580

$ (671)

(2.2) % Gross profit per unit sold:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 4,991

$ 5,876

$ (885)

(15.1) % Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,736

$ 2,023

$ (287)

(14.2) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 299

$ 540

$ (241)

(44.7) % Total used

$ 1,480

$ 1,800

$ (321)

(17.8) % F&I PRU

$ 2,260

$ 2,439

$ (179)

(7.4) % Other:















SG&A expenses

$ 388.7

$ 353.6

$ 35.1

9.9 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 389.4

$ 372.3

$ 17.1

4.6 % SG&A as % gross profit

62.9 %

56.9 %

6.0 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

63.1 %

60.0 %

3.1 %





(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 347.1

$ 312.0

$ 35.1

11.2 %



$ (33.9)

22.1 % Used vehicle retail sales 318.8

322.0

(3.2)

(1.0) %



(33.2)

9.3 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 29.6

36.3

(6.6)

(18.3) %



(3.1)

(9.7) % Total used 348.4

358.3

(9.8)

(2.7) %



(36.3)

7.4 % Parts and service sales 74.6

64.5

10.1

15.7 %



(7.7)

27.6 % F&I, net 17.5

18.3

(0.8)

(4.1) %



(1.7)

5.4 % Total revenues $ 787.7

$ 753.0

$ 34.6

4.6 %



$ (79.8)

15.2 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 32.6

$ 27.9

$ 4.7

16.7 %



$ (3.1)

27.8 % Used vehicle retail sales 17.0

19.2

(2.2)

(11.6) %



(1.8)

(2.3) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.2)

(0.4)

0.2

46.5 %



—

41.8 % Total used 16.7

18.8

(2.0)

(10.8) %



(1.8)

(1.5) % Parts and service sales 43.5

38.8

4.7

12.0 %



(4.5)

23.5 % F&I, net 17.5

18.3

(0.8)

(4.1) %



(1.7)

5.4 % Total gross profit $ 110.4

$ 103.8

$ 6.6

6.3 %



$ (11.1)

17.0 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 9.4 %

9.0 %

0.4 %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.3 %

6.0 %

(0.6) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.8) %

(1.2) %

0.4 %













Total used 4.8 %

5.2 %

(0.4) %













Parts and service sales 58.4 %

60.2 %

(1.9) %













Total gross margin 14.0 %

13.8 %

0.2 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 8,766

7,235

1,531

21.2 %









Retail used vehicles sold 10,997

9,866

1,131

11.5 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 2,894

3,098

(204)

(6.6) %









Total used 13,891

12,964

927

7.2 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 40,795

$ 43,129

$ (2,334)

(5.4) %



$ (3,983)

3.8 % Used vehicle retail $ 28,991

$ 32,638

$ (3,647)

(11.2) %



$ (3,017)

(1.9) % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,719

$ 3,861

$ (142)

(3.7) %



$ (352)

5.5 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,542

$ 1,944

$ (402)

(20.7) %



$ (161)

(12.4) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (77)

$ (135)

$ 58

42.8 %



$ 7

37.7 % Total used $ 1,205

$ 1,447

$ (243)

(16.8) %



$ (126)

(8.0) % F&I PRU $ 886

$ 1,068

$ (182)

(17.0) %



$ (88)

(8.8) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 74.2

$ 64.9

$ 9.3

14.3 %



$ (7.8)

26.3 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 74.2

$ 67.5

$ 6.6

9.8 %



$ (7.7)

21.2 % SG&A as % gross profit 67.2 %

62.5 %

4.7 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 67.2 %

65.1 %

2.1 %















(1) Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)































Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 1,854.4

$ 1,708.3

$ 146.0

8.5 %



$ (33.1)

10.5 % Used vehicle retail sales 1,277.3

1,335.0

(57.7)

(4.3) %



(32.2)

(1.9) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 103.1

91.7

11.4

12.5 %



(3.0)

15.8 % Total used 1,380.4

1,426.6

(46.3)

(3.2) %



(35.3)

(0.8) % Parts and service sales 521.8

462.1

59.7

12.9 %



(7.1)

14.5 % F&I, net 156.3

168.9

(12.5)

(7.4) %



(1.7)

(6.4) % Total revenues $ 3,912.8

$ 3,765.9

$ 146.9

3.9 %



$ (77.3)

6.0 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 175.5

$ 196.3

$ (20.8)

(10.6) %



$ (3.0)

(9.1) % Used vehicle retail sales 73.4

86.1

(12.7)

(14.7) %



(1.7)

(12.7) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 2.1

2.8

(0.8)

(26.9) %



—

(27.6) % Total used 75.5

89.0

(13.4)

(15.1) %



(1.7)

(13.2) % Parts and service sales 282.5

253.5

29.0

11.4 %



(4.2)

13.1 % F&I, net 156.3

168.9

(12.5)

(7.4) %



(1.7)

(6.4) % Total gross profit $ 689.9

$ 707.6

$ (17.8)

(2.5) %



$ (10.6)

(1.0) % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 9.5 %

11.5 %

(2.0) %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.7 %

6.5 %

(0.7) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales 2.0 %

3.1 %

(1.1) %













Total used 5.5 %

6.2 %

(0.8) %













Parts and service sales 54.1 %

54.9 %

(0.7) %













Total gross margin 17.6 %

18.8 %

(1.2) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 37,679

35,734

1,945

5.4 %









Retail used vehicles sold 43,177

42,830

347

0.8 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 9,770

8,819

951

10.8 %









Total used 52,947

51,649

1,298

2.5 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 49,556

$ 47,807

$ 1,749

3.7 %



$ (536)

4.8 % Used vehicle retail $ 29,582

$ 31,169

$ (1,587)

(5.1) %



$ (746)

(2.7) % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 4,659

$ 5,493

$ (835)

(15.2) %



$ (79)

(13.7) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,701

$ 2,010

$ (310)

(15.4) %



$ (39)

(13.4) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 213

$ 323

$ (110)

(34.0) %



$ 2

(34.7) % Total used $ 1,426

$ 1,722

$ (296)

(17.2) %



$ (32)

(15.3) % F&I PRU $ 1,933

$ 2,149

$ (216)

(10.1) %



$ (21)

(9.1) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 439.7

$ 427.8

$ 11.9

2.8 %



$ (7.3)

4.5 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 438.6

$ 427.8

$ 10.8

2.5 %



$ (7.3)

4.2 % SG&A as % gross profit 63.7 %

60.5 %

3.3 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 63.6 %

60.5 %

3.1 %













Operating margin % 5.8 %

6.9 %

(1.1) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 5.9 %

6.9 %

(1.0) %















(1) Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data — U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)

















Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,515.4

$ 1,396.9

$ 118.6

8.5 % Used vehicle retail sales 967.6

1,014.7

(47.1)

(4.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 74.1

55.6

18.5

33.2 % Total used 1,041.7

1,070.3

(28.6)

(2.7) % Parts and service sales 453.2

400.7

52.4

13.1 % F&I, net 139.2

150.7

(11.5)

(7.6) % Total revenues $ 3,149.6

$ 3,018.6

$ 130.9

4.3 % Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales $ 144.0

$ 168.4

$ (24.4)

(14.5) % Used vehicle retail sales 57.1

67.0

(9.9)

(14.8) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 2.3

3.2

(0.9)

(28.6) % Total used 59.5

70.3

(10.8)

(15.4) % Parts and service sales 241.6

216.3

25.3

11.7 % F&I, net 139.2

150.7

(11.5)

(7.6) % Total gross profit $ 584.2

$ 605.7

$ (21.5)

(3.5) % Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales 9.5 %

12.1 %

(2.6) %



Used vehicle retail sales 5.9 %

6.6 %

(0.7) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales 3.1 %

5.8 %

(2.7) %



Total used 5.7 %

6.6 %

(0.9) %



Parts and service sales 53.3 %

54.0 %

(0.7) %



Total gross margin 18.5 %

20.1 %

(1.5) %



Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold 29,102

28,522

580

2.0 % Retail used vehicles sold 32,517

33,045

(528)

(1.6) % Wholesale used vehicles sold 6,914

5,751

1,163

20.2 % Total used 39,431

38,796

635

1.6 % Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail $ 52,074

$ 48,976

$ 3,098

6.3 % Used vehicle retail $ 29,757

$ 30,706

$ (948)

(3.1) % Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales $ 4,947

$ 5,904

$ (958)

(16.2) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,757

$ 2,029

$ (271)

(13.4) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 335

$ 564

$ (229)

(40.6) % Total used $ 1,508

$ 1,812

$ (304)

(16.8) % F&I PRU $ 2,259

$ 2,449

$ (189)

(7.7) % Other:













SG&A expenses $ 368.8

$ 361.6

$ 7.2

2.0 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 367.7

$ 361.6

$ 6.1

1.7 % SG&A as % gross profit 63.1 %

59.7 %

3.4 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 62.9 %

59.7 %

3.2 %





(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data — U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)



























Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 338.9

$ 311.5

$ 27.4

8.8 %



$ (33.1)

19.4 % Used vehicle retail sales 309.6

320.3

(10.7)

(3.3) %



(32.2)

6.7 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 29.0

36.1

(7.1)

(19.6) %



(3.0)

(11.2) % Total used 338.6

356.4

(17.7)

(5.0) %



(35.3)

4.9 % Parts and service sales 68.6

61.3

7.3

11.8 %



(7.1)

23.4 % F&I, net 17.1

18.1

(1.0)

(5.6) %



(1.7)

3.8 % Total revenues $ 763.3

$ 747.3

$ 16.0

2.1 %



$ (77.3)

12.5 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 31.6

$ 27.9

$ 3.7

13.2 %



$ (3.0)

23.9 % Used vehicle retail sales 16.3

19.1

(2.8)

(14.6) %



(1.7)

(5.7) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.2)

(0.4)

0.2

40.8 %



—

35.6 % Total used 16.0

18.7

(2.6)

(14.0) %



(1.7)

(5.0) % Parts and service sales 40.9

37.3

3.6

9.8 %



(4.2)

21.0 % F&I, net 17.1

18.1

(1.0)

(5.6) %



(1.7)

3.8 % Total gross profit $ 105.6

$ 101.9

$ 3.7

3.6 %



$ (10.6)

14.0 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 9.3 %

9.0 %

0.4 %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.3 %

6.0 %

(0.7) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.8) %

(1.1) %

0.3 %













Total used 4.7 %

5.2 %

(0.5) %













Parts and service sales 59.6 %

60.7 %

(1.1) %













Total gross margin 13.8 %

13.6 %

0.2 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 8,577

7,212

1,365

18.9 %









Retail used vehicles sold 10,660

9,785

875

8.9 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 2,856

3,068

(212)

(6.9) %









Total used 13,516

12,853

663

5.2 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 40,732

$ 43,187

$ (2,455)

(5.7) %



$ (3,977)

3.5 % Used vehicle retail $ 29,046

$ 32,733

$ (3,686)

(11.3) %



$ (3,023)

(2.0) % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,682

$ 3,867

$ (186)

(4.8) %



$ (349)

4.2 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,527

$ 1,948

$ (421)

(21.6) %



$ (160)

(13.4) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (83)

$ (130)

$ 48

36.4 %



$ 7

30.8 % Total used $ 1,187

$ 1,452

$ (265)

(18.2) %



$ (124)

(9.7) % F&I PRU $ 889

$ 1,066

$ (177)

(16.6) %



$ (89)

(8.3) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 70.9

$ 66.2

$ 4.7

7.0 %



$ (7.3)

18.1 % SG&A as % gross profit 67.1 %

64.9 %

2.1 %















(1) Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)









Three Months Ended March 31, 2023



U.S. GAAP

Non-cash gain

on interest

rate swaps

Dealership

and real

estate

transactions

Legal matters

Asset

impairments

and

accelerated

depreciation

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 462.8

$ —

$ 1.9

$ (1.1)

$ —

$ 463.6 Depreciation and amortization expense

$ 22.4

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (0.2)

$ 22.2 Asset impairments

$ 1.1

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (1.1)

$ — Income (loss) from operations

$ 241.5

$ —

$ (1.9)

$ 1.1

$ 1.4

$ 242.1 Other interest expense, net

$ 19.7

$ 4.0

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 23.7

























Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 206.4

$ (4.0)

$ (1.9)

$ 1.1

$ 1.4

$ 202.9 Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes

47.6

(0.9)

(0.4)

0.3

0.3

46.8 Net income (loss) from continuing operations

158.8

(3.1)

(1.4)

0.9

1.0

156.1 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities

4.1

(0.1)

—

—

—

4.0 Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares

$ 154.7

$ (3.0)

$ (1.4)

$ 0.8

$ 1.0

$ 152.1

























Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations

$ 11.12

$ (0.22)

$ (0.10)

$ 0.06

$ 0.07

$ 10.93

























Effective tax rate

23.1 %

















23.1 %

























SG&A as % gross profit (1)

63.6 %

















63.7 % Operating margin (2)

5.8 %

















5.9 % Pretax margin (3)

5.0 %

















4.9 %

























Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 439.7

$ —

$ —

$ (1.1)

$ —

$ 438.6 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

63.7 %

















63.6 %

























Same Store income from operations

$ 227.9

$ —

$ —

$ 1.1

$ 1.1

$ 230.1 Same Store operating margin (2)

5.8 %

















5.9 %





U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustments

Non-GAAP

adjusted Net loss from discontinued operations

$ (0.3)

$ —

$ (0.3) Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

—

—

— Net loss from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ (0.3)

$ —

$ (0.3)













Net income (loss)

$ 158.4

$ (2.6)

$ 155.8 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities

4.1

(0.1)

4.0 Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares

$ 154.4

$ (2.6)

$ 151.8













Diluted loss per common share from discontinued operations

$ (0.02)

$ —

$ (0.02) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations

11.12

(0.19)

10.93 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$ 11.10

$ (0.19)

$ 10.91

(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense and asset impairment charges. (3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and a non-cash gain on interest rate swaps.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)









Three Months Ended March 31, 2022



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and

real estate

transactions

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 418.5

$ 21.4

$ 439.8 Income (loss) from operations

$ 285.0

$ (21.4)

$ 263.7













Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 262.3

$ (21.4)

$ 240.9 Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes

61.2

(4.9)

56.3 Net income (loss) from continuing operations

201.1

(16.5)

184.6 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities

5.8

(0.5)

5.3 Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares

$ 195.3

$ (16.0)

$ 179.3













Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations

$ 11.78

$ (0.97)

$ 10.81













Effective tax rate

23.3 %





23.4 %













SG&A as % gross profit (1)

57.7 %





60.7 % Operating margin (2)

7.4 %





6.9 % Pretax margin (3)

6.8 %





6.3 %





U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustments

Non-GAAP

adjusted Net income from discontinued operations

$ 1.8

$ —

$ 1.8 Less: earnings allocated to participating securities

0.1

—

0.1 Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ 1.8

$ —

$ 1.8













Net income (loss)

$ 202.9

$ (16.5)

$ 186.4 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities

5.9

(0.5)

5.4 Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares

$ 197.1

$ (16.0)

$ 181.0













Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations

$ 0.11

$ —

$ 0.11 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations

11.78

(0.97)

10.81 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$ 11.88

$ (0.97)

$ 10.92

(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions)









Three Months Ended March 31, 2023



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and

real estate

transactions

Legal matters

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 388.7

$ 1.9

$ (1.1)

$ 389.4 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

62.9 %









63.1 %

















Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 368.8

$ —

$ (1.1)

$ 367.7 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

63.1 %









62.9 %





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and

real estate

transactions

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 353.6

$ 18.7

$ 372.3 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

56.9 %





60.0 %

(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions)















Three Months Ended March 31, 2022



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and

real estate

transactions

Non-GAAP

Adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 64.9

$ 2.7

$ 67.5 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

62.5 %





65.1 %

(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

