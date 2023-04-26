GSoft launches Talentscope, a new talent management platform to unleash every employee's potential

Talentscope empowers people-first teams to map their skills, develop their talents, and accelerate their growth to create more fulfilling and productive workplaces

MONTREAL, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, GSoft – the Canadian technology company behind a suite of revolutionary software products that improve the employee experience – announced the launch of Talentscope, its new platform empowering teams to map and assess their skills to better understand what it takes to succeed.

With a mission to equip organizations with the right tools to find and retain their rising stars, Talentscope is building an operating system for the future of work, making skills the north star of the employee experience. Talentscope's end goal is to give companies the necessary information about their people's skills so they can instantly assess changing needs and thrive in an increasingly volatile market.

"In a fast-paced market, companies that fail to invest in their talent get leapfrogged by competitors that do.'' says Simon De Baene, CEO at GSoft. "This is why we created Talentscope – we want to empower people-first teams to map their skills, develop their talents, and accelerate their growth to create more fulfilling and productive workplaces."

With a simple interface and AI-enhanced skill mapping, organizations can get a clearer and instant view of their team's capabilities and blind spots to develop their talents and plan their workforce more efficiently than ever before. With research indicating a significant relationship between talent management and organizational performance[1], this offering comes at a perfect time for business leaders.

"With Talentscope, we're on a mission to give organizations the right tools to find and retain their rising stars, so that they can reach employee and organizational success," says Guillaume Roy, Co-founder & Head of Product at GSoft. "This solution leverages top macroeconomic and technological trends to help businesses futureproof their workforce and gain a competitive edge."

Talentscope helps employers identify the next steppingstones in their employees' careers and formulate clear career progression paths so that every employee can reach their full potential. With its internal mobility and mentorship focus, Talentscope also doubles as an internal talent marketplace that pairs talent with the right mentors and projects for career and organizational progress.

More information on Talentscope's offerings:

Map & scope your skills in minutes. Map your team's skills in minutes, not months. Say goodbye to spreadsheets and manual work.

Plan your workforce more effectively. Make smart, data-driven workforce planning decisions based on timely skills-based insights.

Develop and retain your rising stars. Design skills-based career progression paths that keep your workforce engaged and fulfilled.

Unlock internal mobility at scale. Break down silos and tap into your team's full potential with an internal talent marketplace that boosts mobility, performance, and happiness.

About GSoft

GSoft is the independent company behind a family of software products that improve the employee experience as the world of work continues to evolve. We rethink how we work to develop intuitive tools that make work easier, more human, and more efficient. GSoft enables companies to manage their digital transformation with ShareGate peacefully, helps managers contribute to their team's performance, engagement and recognition with Officevibe, facilitates simplified and personalized onboarding experiences for new employees with Softstart, and offers a corporate learning management system with Didacte that supports and optimizes professional development.

GSoft's team includes more than 400 passionate employees united around a purpose: to enable people to work at their best, which meets a growing need since our software makes a difference for tens of thousands of companies in more than 100 countries. These marks of trust energize and inspire us to continue building the next generation of solutions that will change work for the better.

