The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces the Results of the Annual Stockholders Meeting

BOSTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today the results of its Annual Stockholders Meeting held on April 25, 2023. The Fund's stockholders re-elected five individuals to the Board of Directors (the "Board"). William C. Kirby, Shelley E. Rigger, Anthony S. Clark, Thomas G. Kamp and Warren J. Olsen were re-elected by stockholders for one-year terms, expiring in 2024.
Director
Votes Cast for
Votes Against/Withheld
William C. Kirby
6,258,565
453,833
Shelley E. Rigger
6,372,981
339,418
Anthony S. Clark
6,374,453
337,945
Thomas G. Kamp
6,393,386
319,013
Warren J. Olsen
6,374,445
337,953
The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."
For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-800-426-5523.
