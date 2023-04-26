TEAMSTERS STATEMENT ON WRITERS GUILD OF AMERICA NEGOTIATIONS

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien and Teamsters Motion Picture Division Director Lindsay Dougherty regarding negotiations between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP):

"The Teamsters stand with WGA members in their fight for a fair contract.

"The studios owe their success to these workers. They deserve to be paid fairly and respected for their labor.

"These multibillion-dollar corporations—including Amazon, Netflix, Disney, and Apple—invest in highly paid executives and lavish productions. They can afford to share the wealth with the writers who create the content we all watch.

"We are monitoring negotiations closely. This is a shared fight and Teamsters do not cross picket lines."

