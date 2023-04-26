Tim Hortons® to Lift Spirits, Raise Funds with Smile Cookie®

Iconic coffee shop to host annual giveback campaign, May 1-7, helping raise funds for local

non-profit organizations

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Hortons® is ready to elevate spirits and raise funds for a good cause – with cookies!

Tim Hortons is proud to announce that from May 1-7 it will donate 100% of the proceeds to a local non-profit organization from every Smile Cookie sold. (PRNewswire)

The iconic coffee shop's Smile Cookie® program is back once again, for the first time in the spring, helping support multiple non-profits in the same local markets where Tims serves its guests. The program started in 1996 as a fundraiser to benefit a local children's hospital, and the Smile Cookie program has now become synonymous with Tim Hortons philanthropic efforts across the U.S. To see the organizations near you who benefit from the week-long event, visit timhortons.com/smile-cookie.

From May 1 through May 7, at participating restaurants, guests can purchase a Smile Cookie for $1.50, with 100% of that purchase (excluding taxes) going to a designated non-profit in that local market. Tim Hortons donated more than $290,000 to local organizations last year in the U.S. alone.

Each smile cookie is known for its unique design. Each chocolate chip cookie is individually decorated by a team member, so no two are exactly alike. This year, on May 6 select locations will host a cookie-decorating event where guests will have the opportunity to buy cookie-decorating kits complete with cookies, along with all the necessary toppings and tools needed to decorate them. Guests can choose to take them home, or enjoy them during the in-restaurant event, along with other family-friendly activities. Visit www.timhortons.com/smile-cookie to see if a restaurant near you is participating!

"At Tims we believe that putting a smile on our guests face is as important as serving our world-famous coffee and snacks," says Tim Hortons USA President Ekrem Ozer. "Smile Cookie helps us extend that smile further into our neighborhoods by donating funds to wonderful charities in our local communities, selected by our restaurant owners."

Guests can check their local Tims for decorating kits and sign up to be a Tim Hortons Rewards Member at timhortons.com/signup. For more information about Tim Hortons, visit timhortons.com and follow Tim Hortons on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

About Tim Hortons®

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks (including lattes, cappuccinos, espresso, teas and our famous Iced Capp® Beverages), baked goods, hot breakfast sandwiches, breakfast snacking items and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 5,100 systemwide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at timhortons.com.

