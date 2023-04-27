AbbVie Reports First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Reports First-Quarter Diluted EPS of $0.13 on a GAAP Basis, a Decrease of 94.8 Percent; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $2.46 , a Decrease of 22.2 Percent; These Results Include an Unfavorable Impact of $0.08 Per Share related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense

Delivers First-Quarter Net Revenues of $12.225 Billion , a Decrease of 9.7 Percent on a Reported Basis and 8.3 Percent on an Operational Basis

First-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Immunology Portfolio Were $5.587 Billion , a Decrease of 9.0 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 7.8 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Humira Net Revenues Were $3.541 Billion ; Global Skyrizi Net Revenues Were $1.360 Billion ; Global Rinvoq Net Revenues Were $686 Million

First-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Hematologic Oncology Portfolio Were $1.416 Billion , a Decrease of 14.0 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 12.9 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Imbruvica Net Revenues Were $878 Million ; Global Venclexta Net Revenues Were $538 Million

First-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Neuroscience Portfolio Were $1.695 Billion , an Increase of 13.9 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 15.0 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Therapeutic Net Revenues Were $719 Million ; Global Vraylar Net Revenues Were $561 Million

First-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Aesthetics Portfolio Were $1.300 Billion , a Decrease of 5.4 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 2.0 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Cosmetic Net Revenues Were $659 Million ; Global Juvederm Net Revenues Were $355 Million

Raises 2023 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance Range from $10.62 - $11.02 to $10.72 - $11.12 , which Includes an Unfavorable Impact of $0.08 Per Share Related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense Incurred During the First Quarter 2023

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"This year is off to an excellent start, with first-quarter revenues and EPS ahead of our expectations, driven by strong commercial execution across all areas of our diversified portfolio," said Richard A. Gonzalez, chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "These balanced results give us confidence to increase our full-year guidance and we see numerous opportunities for key assets to drive compelling long-term growth."

First-Quarter Results

Worldwide net revenues were $12.225 billion , a decrease of 9.7 percent on a reported basis, or 8.3 percent on an operational basis.

Global net revenues from the immunology portfolio were $5.587 billion , a decrease of 9.0 percent on a reported basis, or 7.8 percent on an operational basis.

Global net revenues from the hematologic oncology portfolio were $1.416 billion , a decrease of 14.0 percent on a reported basis, or 12.9 percent on an operational basis.

Global net revenues from the neuroscience portfolio were $1.695 billion , an increase of 13.9 percent on a reported basis, or 15.0 percent on an operational basis.

Global net revenues from the aesthetics portfolio were $1.300 billion , a decrease of 5.4 percent on a reported basis, or 2.0 percent on an operational basis.

On a GAAP basis, the gross margin ratio in the first quarter was 67.4 percent. The adjusted gross margin ratio was 84.2 percent.

On a GAAP basis, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense was 24.9 percent of net revenues. The adjusted SG&A expense was 24.4 percent of net revenues.

On a GAAP basis, research and development (R&D) expense was 18.8 percent of net revenues. The adjusted R&D expense was 13.6 percent of net revenues, reflecting funding actions supporting all stages of our pipeline.

Acquired IPR&D and milestones expense was 1.2 percent of net revenues.

On a GAAP basis, the operating margin in the first quarter was 22.6 percent. The adjusted operating margin was 45.0 percent.

Net interest expense was $454 million .

On a GAAP basis, the tax rate in the quarter was 49.3 percent. The adjusted tax rate was 13.7 percent.

Diluted EPS in the first quarter was $0.13 on a GAAP basis. Adjusted diluted EPS, excluding specified items, was $2.46 . These results include an unfavorable impact of $0.08 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense.

Note: "Operational" comparisons are presented at constant currency rates that reflect comparative local currency net revenues at the prior year's foreign exchange rates.

Recent Events

AbbVie announced the European Commission (EC) approved Rinvoq (upadacitinib, 45 mg induction dose, 15 mg and 30 mg maintenance doses) as the first oral Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease (CD) who have had an inadequate response, lost response or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic agent. The approval is based on results from three studies in which Rinvoq achieved the co-primary endpoints of clinical remission and endoscopic response, compared to placebo, as both induction and maintenance therapy. This is the seventh approved indication for Rinvoq in the European Union (EU).

AbbVie announced positive top-line results from INSPIRE, a Phase 3 induction study, showing Skyrizi (risankizumab, 1200 mg intravenous (IV), at weeks 0, 4 and 8) met the primary endpoint of clinical remission at week 12, as well as all secondary endpoints in adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC). Safety results in this study were consistent with the known safety profile of Skyrizi, with no new safety risks observed. Skyrizi is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.

AbbVie announced positive top-line results from a Phase 2 study of Rinvoq (30 mg, once daily), given alone or as combination therapy (ABBV-599) with a Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase inhibitor (elsubrutinib, 60 mg), in patients with moderately to severely active systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). The study met the primary endpoint of SLE Responder Index (SRI-4) with a steroid dose of less than or equal to 10 mg per day at week 24 in patients with moderately to severely active SLE. Based on these results, AbbVie intends to advance its clinical program of Rinvoq in SLE to Phase 3.

At the Congress of European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO), AbbVie presented 24 abstracts, including four oral presentations, two digital oral presentations and 18 posters from a broad range of studies across its inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) portfolio. Highlights included data from the ADVANCE, MOTIVATE and FORTIFY studies highlighting efficacy outcomes and clinical response in patients receiving Skyrizi for treatment of moderately to severely active CD, sub-analyses from the U-EXCEL, U-EXCEED and U-ENDURE studies evaluating Rinvoq for the treatment of moderately to severely active CD and analyses evaluating Rinvoq for the treatment of UC.

At the 2023 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, AbbVie presented more than 20 abstracts showcasing the strength of its dermatology portfolio. Notable presentations included late-breaking data that demonstrated Skyrizi improved plaque psoriasis (PsO) signs and symptoms among moderate to severe PsO patients that previously had a suboptimal response to IL-17 inhibitor therapy; abstracts assessing long-term outcomes of Skyrizi in patients with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA); subgroup analyses of outcomes in adults and adolescents with atopic dermatitis (AD) from three Phase 3 trials assessing the efficacy and safety of Rinvoq across 52 weeks; and results from a Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Rinvoq in moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).

AbbVie announced that it intends to voluntarily withdraw the U.S. accelerated Imbruvica (ibrutinib) approvals for patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who received at least one prior therapy and patients with marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who require systemic therapy and received at least one prior anti-CD20-based therapy. This voluntary action was due to requirements related to the accelerated approval status granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for MCL and MZL. Other approved indications for Imbruvica in the U.S. were not affected by this withdrawal and Imbruvica's established clinical profile in other approved indications is unchanged. Imbruvica is jointly developed and commercialized with Janssen Biotech, Inc.

Recent Events (Continued)

AbbVie announced that the FDA approved expanding the indication of Qulipta (atogepant) for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults. The approval makes Qulipta the only oral calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist approved to prevent episodic and chronic migraine. The expanded indication provides an additional treatment option for those with chronic migraine whose frequent disabling attacks negatively impact performance of daily activities. Approval is based on a clinical trial that demonstrated statistically significant reduction from baseline in mean monthly migraine days and improvements in function and reduction in activity impairment.

AbbVie announced it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA for the New Drug Application (NDA) for ABBV-951 (foscarbidopa/foslevodopa) for the treatment of motor fluctuations in adults with advanced Parkinson's disease (PD). In its letter, the FDA requested additional information about the device (pump) as part of the NDA review. The CRL did not request that AbbVie conduct additional efficacy and safety trials related to the drug. AbbVie plans to resubmit the NDA as soon as possible.

AbbVie and Capsida Biotherapeutics Inc. (Capsida) announced an expanded strategic collaboration to develop genetic medicines for eye diseases with high unmet need. The collaboration builds on the partnership announced in 2021. Under the expanded collaboration, AbbVie's extensive capabilities will be paired with Capsida's novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) engineering platform and manufacturing capability to identify and advance three programs.

Full-Year 2023 Outlook

AbbVie is raising its adjusted diluted EPS guidance for the full year 2023 from $10.62 - $11.02 to $10.72 - $11.12, which includes an unfavorable impact of $0.08 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense incurred during the first quarter 2023. The company's 2023 adjusted diluted EPS guidance excludes any impact from acquired IPR&D and milestones that may be incurred beyond the first quarter of 2023, as both cannot be reliably forecasted.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

AbbVie Inc. Key Product Revenues Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 (Unaudited)















% Change vs. 1Q22

Net Revenues (in millions)

Reported

Operationala

U.S.

Int'l.

Total

U.S.

Int'l.

Total

Int'l.

Total NET REVENUES $9,201

$3,024

$12,225

(11.1) %

(5.2) %

(9.7) %

0.9 %

(8.3) %































Immunology 4,536

1,051

5,587

(10.8)

(0.6)

(9.0)

6.3

(7.8) Humira 2,948

593

3,541

(26.1)

(20.3)

(25.2)

(14.8)

(24.3) Skyrizi 1,139

221

1,360

45.9

38.5

44.7

47.7

46.3 Rinvoq 449

237

686

44.4

53.7

47.5

64.9

51.2































Hematologic Oncology 903

513

1,416

(18.2)

(5.5)

(14.0)

(2.2)

(12.9) Imbruvicab 638

240

878

(27.0)

(19.7)

(25.2)

(19.7)

(25.2) Venclexta 265

273

538

15.7

11.8

13.7

19.2

17.5































Aesthetics 777

523

1,300

(8.1)

(1.1)

(5.4)

7.8

(2.0) Botox Cosmetic 409

250

659

(0.7)

9.4

2.9

17.5

5.8 Juvederm Collection 122

233

355

(17.9)

(10.9)

(13.4)

(1.4)

(7.4) Other Aesthetics 246

40

286

(13.6)

3.6

(11.5)

12.7

(10.4)































Neuroscience 1,463

232

1,695

15.0

7.5

13.9

15.0

15.0 Botox Therapeutic 587

132

719

17.5

15.5

17.1

24.2

18.7 Vraylar 560

1

561

31.2

n/m

31.3

n/m

31.3 Duodopa 25

93

118

6.5

(4.3)

(2.2)

1.7

2.6 Ubrelvy 150

2

152

9.0

n/m

10.0

n/m

10.0 Qulipta 66

—

66

>100.0

n/m

>100.0

n/m

>100.0 Other Neuroscience 75

4

79

(56.7)

6.9

(55.2)

12.6

(55.1)































Eye Care 319

289

608

(35.7)

5.0

(21.2)

11.0

(19.0) Ozurdex 39

76

115

16.1

3.2

7.3

10.3

12.2 Lumigan/Ganfort 63

67

130

(6.8)

(7.2)

(7.0)

(2.7)

(4.7) Alphagan/Combigan 28

43

71

(59.4)

16.9

(33.3)

24.2

(30.8) Restasis 79

13

92

(66.5)

20.4

(62.8)

25.1

(62.6) Other Eye Care 110

90

200

22.9

10.3

16.9

16.3

19.8































Other Key Products 727

201

928

5.5

(7.4)

2.4

(1.1)

3.9 Mavyret 171

193

364

1.2

(8.1)

(4.0)

(1.8)

(0.5) Creon 305

—

305

6.3

n/m

6.3

n/m

6.3 Linzess/Constella 251

8

259

7.7

11.9

7.8

17.8

8.0





a "Operational" comparisons are presented at constant currency rates that reflect comparative local currency net revenues

at the prior year's foreign exchange rates. b Reflects profit sharing for Imbruvica international revenues. n/m = not meaningful

AbbVie Inc. Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share data) First Quarter Ended March 31

2023

2022 Net revenues $ 12,225

$ 13,538 Cost of products sold 3,986

4,052 Selling, general and administrative 3,039

3,127 Research and development 2,292

1,497 Acquired IPR&D and milestones 150

145 Other operating income (10)

— Total operating costs and expenses 9,457

8,821







Operating earnings 2,768

4,717







Interest expense, net 454

539 Net foreign exchange loss 35

25 Other expense (income), net 1,804

(776) Earnings before income tax expense 475

4,929 Income tax expense 234

436 Net earnings 241

4,493 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 2

3 Net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc. $ 239

$ 4,490







Diluted earnings per share attributable to AbbVie Inc. $ 0.13

$ 2.51







Adjusted diluted earnings per sharea $ 2.46

$ 3.16







Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 1,776

1,778

a Refer to the Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information for further details.

AbbVie Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information (Unaudited)

1. Specified items impacted results as follows:











Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 (in millions, except per share data)







Earnings

Diluted









Pre-tax

After-taxa

EPS As reported (GAAP)







$ 475

$ 239

$ 0.13 Adjusted for specified items:

















Intangible asset amortization







1,948

1,646

0.93 Intangible asset impairment







710

629

0.35 Acquisition and integration costs







61

55

0.03 Change in fair value of contingent consideration







1,872

1,822

1.02 Other







17

(6)

— As adjusted (non-GAAP)







$ 5,083

$ 4,385

$ 2.46

a Represents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc.



Acquisition and integration costs primarily reflect integration costs related to the Allergan acquisition.



Reported GAAP earnings and adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2023 included acquired IPR&D and milestones

expense of $150 million on a pre-tax and after-tax basis, representing an unfavorable impact of $0.08 to both diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS.



2. The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows:



Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 (in millions) Cost of

products

sold

SG&A

R&D

Other

operating

income

Other

expense

(income),

net As reported (GAAP) $ 3,986

$ 3,039

$ 2,292

$ (10)

$ 1,804 Adjusted for specified items:

















Intangible asset amortization (1,948)

—

—

—

— Intangible asset impairment (80)

—

(630)

—

— Acquisition and integration costs (15)

(44)

(2)

—

— Change in fair value of contingent consideration —

—

—

—

(1,872) Other (12)

(11)

(3)

10

(1) As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 1,931

$ 2,984

$ 1,657

$ —

$ (69)



3. The adjusted tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 13.7 percent, as detailed below:











Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 (dollars in millions)







Pre-tax

earnings

Income taxes

Tax rate As reported (GAAP)







$ 475

$ 234

49.3 % Specified items







4,608

462

10.0 % As adjusted (non-GAAP)







$ 5,083

$ 696

13.7 %

AbbVie Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information (Unaudited)

1. Specified items impacted results as follows:







Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 (in millions, except per share data)



Earnings

Diluted





Pre-tax

After-taxa

EPS As reported (GAAP)



$ 4,929

$ 4,490

$ 2.51 Adjusted for specified items:













Intangible asset amortization



1,855

1,565

0.88 Acquisition and integration costs



138

121

0.07 Change in fair value of contingent consideration



(748)

(746)

(0.42) Litigation matters



184

148

0.08 Other



64

63

0.04 As adjusted (non-GAAP)



$ 6,422

$ 5,641

$ 3.16

a Represents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc.

Acquisition and integration costs reflect integration costs related to the Allergan acquisition. Other primarily includes restructuring charges associated

with streamlining global operations.

Reported GAAP earnings and adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the first quarter of 2022 included acquired IPR&D and milestones expense

of $145 million on a pre-tax and after-tax basis, representing an unfavorable impact of $0.08 to both diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS.

2. The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows:



Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 (in millions) Cost of

products

sold

SG&A

R&D

Other

expense

(income),

net As reported (GAAP) $ 4,052

$ 3,127

$ 1,497

$ (776) Adjusted for specified items:













Intangible asset amortization (1,855)

—

—

— Acquisition and integration costs (34)

(93)

(11)

— Change in fair value of contingent consideration —

—

—

748 Litigation matters —

(184)

—

— Other (60)

2

(6)

— As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 2,103

$ 2,852

$ 1,480

$ (28)



3. The adjusted tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 12.1 percent, as detailed below:







Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 (dollars in millions)



Pre-tax

earnings

Income taxes

Tax rate As reported (GAAP)



$ 4,929

$ 436

8.8 % Specified items



1,493

342

22.9 % As adjusted (non-GAAP)



$ 6,422

$ 778

12.1 %

