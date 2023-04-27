Big Lots To Honor Now-Expired Bed Bath & Beyond Coupons Through May 7

Starting today, shoppers can turn in an expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupon at any Big Lots store and receive 20% off their entire purchase of $50 or more*

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots Inc . (NYSE: BIG), one of America's largest home discount retailers, is assisting shoppers nationwide by exchanging all expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons presented at any Big Lots store now through May 7, 2023.* Any shopper presenting any Bed Bath & Beyond coupon will receive 20% off their entire purchase of $50 or more.* This offer follows Bed Bath & Beyond's recent announcement that its stores will no longer accept coupons as of April 26, 2023, as operations wind down nationwide.

"At Big Lots, our mission is to help people live big and save lots, which means we're always thinking of ways to step up and deliver even more value to consumers," said Bruce Thorn, president & CEO of Big Lots. "For anyone who has missed their last opportunity to redeem one of these coupons, Big Lots is opening our doors to help you save on your entire purchase. This special offer can be used to purchase an assortment of great items for your home, such as bedding and bath accessories, furniture, décor and more."

Shoppers new to Big Lots will discover a variety of surprising finds and amazing deals on everything for their home, including furniture, seasonal decor, bedding and bath accessories, kitchenware, pet supplies, food items, laundry and cleaning essentials, and more. Big Lots stores feature exclusive brands such as Broyhill® furniture and home décor items, plus a variety of products from national brands and an assortment of private labels all under one roof. The company operates more than 1,425 retail stores across the U.S. in addition to online shopping at biglots.com. To find your nearest Big Lots store, visit local.biglots.com

About Big Lots

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is one of America's largest home discount retailers, operating more than 1,425 stores in 48 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded fulfillment and delivery capabilities. The company's mission is to help customers "Live Big and Save Lots" by offering unique treasures and exceptional bargains on everything for their home, including furniture, seasonal decor, kitchenware, pet supplies, food items, laundry and cleaning essentials and more. Big Lots is the recipient of Home Textiles Today's 2021 Retail Titan Award. For more information about the company or to find the store nearest you, visit biglots.com .

*This offer is not associated with or endorsed by Bed Bath & Beyond. Exclusive, one time use promotional offer valid by invitation only for new and existing BIG Rewards members at Big Lots Stores only. Offer cannot be sold or transferred. Offer does not apply to shipping charges, delivery charges such as BIG! Delivery, Big Coverage, previous transactions, existing price holds, non-purchases such as rentals, deposits, charitable donations, or purchases of milk, other dairy, eggs or gift cards. May be combined with BIG Rewards, but not with any other offer, coupon, discount, or associate discount. When combined with BIG Rewards, % off is applied first. Offer will not be reissued if expired or with return/refund of merchandise. By attempting to redeem this offer, user unconditionally agrees that decisions of Big Lots are final on all matters of interpretation, fact, and procedure with respect to this offer. Valid only on in stock goods. Void where prohibited. No cash value or cash back. To redeem in stores, present a paper or electronic Bed Bath & Beyond coupon at checkout. Offer valid in store only from 4/27/2023 through 5/7/2023 open to close.

