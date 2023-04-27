ENTREPRENEUR AND HUMANITARIAN RAY ESTRADA LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN FOR CONGRESS

Estrada pledges to deliver real results to improve the lives of hard-working families

GALESBURG, Ill., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ray Estrada announced his campaign for Congress in Illinois' 17th Congressional District, pledging to deliver real results to improve the lives of hard-working families in Illinois.

"Forty-four years ago, my family and I fled Nicaragua to escape the deadly civil war and communist takeover. We found safety and opportunity in Galesburg, Illinois, where I raised my family, and continue to give to the community that has provided us so much opportunity," said Ray Estrada, Republican candidate for Congress.

"Today, our businesses and families are at risk. Ordinary families are struggling to make ends meet, government policies and regulations are limiting our opportunities to get ahead, and domestic and international extremists and adversaries are using our pain to divide us, undermine our institutions, and advance their own radical agendas. I am running for Congress because I know how important freedom and the American Dream are. I will fight to provide relief and opportunity for our families and those in need," said Estrada.

"We need to improve our schools to be the best in the world; We need to ensure our communities are safe and prosperous so everyone has the opportunity to build the life of their dreams," pledged Ray Estrada. "We must work together, and together we will end the reckless spending and limit government overreach. Washington is destroying our opportunities to get ahead with failed policies by driving up the cost of living, closing off opportunities, and unleashing a violent crime wave."

About Ray Estrada

Ray Estrada is a successful entrepreneur, humanitarian, and family man who has lived the American Dream. He's running for Congress on a platform of creating financial security for our families; to build safer communities and secure our country and its borders; to stand up to domestic and international bullies; to rebuild our core institutions; and to ensure our kids and grandkids have the same opportunities and values we were raised with.

When Estrada was twelve, his family fled Nicaragua, barely escaping the deadly civil war that resulted in the communist takeover. They settled in Galesburg, where Ray and his wife raised four kids, and he built his career and gave back to the community. Estrada served as President of the Estrada Global Foundation, which provides aid to refugees and displaced citizens through direct assistance that helps provide for their basic needs and safety. The foundation has provided aid in Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Spain, and war-torn Ukraine. Closer to home, the Foundation has provided over half a million meals to needy families in Western Illinois. Estrada has fought against communism and traveled internationally into refugee camps to provide assistance and spotlight awareness and action. He is a strong advocate of human rights and has testified in the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the U.S. Congress. Estrada knows the vital importance of freedom, liberty, prosperity, law enforcement, and a free press to create safety and security for all people. Informed by his own life story, he is passionately committed to fostering American Dream-style opportunities for men, women, and children in the United States.

In 2022, Mr. Estrada's work and contributions were recognized by the State of Illinois in House Resolution 696, sponsored by State Rep. Dan Swanson, who said, "Estrada is a great example of what the American Dream can be with hard work and determination."

Ray and his wife Amy recently celebrated 29 years of marriage and have been blessed with two sons and two daughters. They are members of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Galesburg. Ray has served as Chief of the Knox County Sheriff's Auxiliary Department. Ray is a graduate of Augustana College B.A. in Political Science with a concentration in International Relations and earned an M.B.A. from North Park University, Chicago, with a concentration in Finance.

Ray Estrada is the Republican running for Congress in Illinois' 17th Congressional District, one of the most competitive districts in the nation. It is one of the NRCC's top target districts, and incumbent Eric Sorensen is one of the DCCC's 29 'Frontline' members, singling him out for extra help from the D.C. establishment.

For more information on Ray Estrada's movement to deliver real results that improve ordinary families' lives, visit www.RayEstradaForCongress.com

Contact: Team@RayEstradaForCongress.com

Paid for by Ray Estrada for Congress

View original content:

SOURCE Ray Estrada for Congress