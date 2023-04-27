Morton Salt Proudly Announces Premier "Plant Trees" Sponsorship of The Morton Arboretum

CHICAGO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morton Salt, a trusted leader in salt production and a cornerstone of the American kitchen for 175 years, is proud to announce its premier "Plant Trees" sponsorship of The Morton Arboretum.

The Morton Arboretum, located in Lisle, Illinois, was founded in 1922 by Joy Morton, the founder of the Morton Salt Company. Today the Arboretum is an internationally recognized tree-focused botanical garden and scientific research center dedicated to the planting and conservation of trees for a greener, healthier, and more beautiful world. With Morton Salt's support, the Arboretum will advance community tree planting, increase public awareness about the benefits of trees, and further research efforts to ensure the resiliency of trees.

"As Morton Salt celebrates its 175th anniversary and the Arboretum enters its second century, we are excited to honor our shared founder's legacy through this sponsorship and celebrate the Morton family motto: Plant Trees," shares Mark Demetree, CEO of Morton Salt, Inc. "Announcing this initiative at this time holds even greater significance as the Morton family has a long-standing connection to tree planting efforts for the benefit of future generations, which includes the founding of Arbor Day."

"When Joy Morton established the Arboretum, he recognized an essential need to plant, study, and conserve trees that is even more vital today," said Jill Koski, president and CEO of The Morton Arboretum. "This significant sponsorship will help the Arboretum continue its leadership in planting and protecting trees, both locally and globally, for the well-being of people and the environment."

Together, Morton Salt and The Morton Arboretum look forward to celebrating and showcasing the Morton family roots while inspiring individuals and companies alike to "Plant Trees".

About Morton Salt, Inc.

Morton Salt, Inc. is a trusted authority in salt in North America. The iconic Morton® brand, coupled with the broadest footprint in the industry, has made the company a leader since 1848. Morton produces salt for culinary, water softening, household, road deicing, food processing, chemical, pharmaceutical, and numerous other uses. Headquartered in Chicago, Morton Salt, along with its affiliates in the Bahamas and Canada, are committed to safety, quality, and service in the communities in which it operates. Learn more at www.mortonsalt.com.

About The Morton Arboretum

The Morton Arboretum is an internationally recognized tree-focused botanical garden and scientific research center near Chicago in Lisle, Illinois. Its 1,700 acres include specialty tree and plant collections, 9 miles of roads and 16 miles of hiking trails, a Children's Garden, a 2-acre Grand Garden, educational programs and a Visitor Center. Information about exhibitions, events and admission is available at mortonarb.org.

